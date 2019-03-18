WATCH: Nadia Essex Trolled After Emotional Video Reaction To Mike Thalassitis' Death

18 March 2019, 11:15

Celebs Go Dating's Nadia Essex shared a tearful video to Mike Thalassitis' death, but has since had to quit Twitter following the abuse she received for her reaction.

Following the shocking and tragic news of Mike Thalassitis' death, his Celebs Go Dating co-star, Nadia Essex, took to her Instagram Story to share her reaction.

Nadia - who was recently replaced on the sixth season of Celebs Go Dating - appeared to cry hysterically to her 225k Instagram followers.

"Please, I've just seen the Daily Mail, that says Muggy Mike has died", sobbed Nadia, after learning of the death of the 26-year-old Love Island contestant.

"Please - for the love of God - let this be a hoax", continued the dating expert, as she cried.

Her followers, however, were less sensitive to Nadia's feelings, after they apparently trolled her over her tearful response. Some questioned her reaction as to whether or not it was real, and was left shocked at her referring to him as "Muggy Mike".

Nadia later took to her Instagram Story to admit that she had deactivated her Twitter account over the trolling. "I'm deleting my posts. Not because I want to, but I am not mentally strong enough to cope with the trolling", she wrote.

"I loved Mike. Genuinely loved him. We had the most special bond that I will never forget", continued the 37-year-old. She finished the lengthy statement by saying "I'm sorry if I let you down Michael. See you in heaven for Pina colada's [sic]".

