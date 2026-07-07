Love Island's unaired Casa Amor scenes 'revealed' after explosive Movie Night

7 July 2026, 12:35

Love Island's Martha Rothwell and Charleen Murphy looking shocked and Finley Maddock and Lorenzo Alessi during Movie Night.
Love Island's unaired Casa Amor scenes 'revealed' after explosive Movie Night. Picture: ITV

By Lily Bell

Unaired Casa Amor scenes that didn't make it to Love Island's explosive Movie Night have been revealed.

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Let's be real, Love Island's Movie Night was explosive. There were tears, romantic revelations, flirty chats exposed, and hearts broken. But apparently there are unaired scenes from Casa Amor that didn't make the final cut which could have caused even MORE chaos.

Tensions were high going into Movie Night. Lola Deal and Julia Mayska had already argued over Seán Fitzgerald, Jasmine Müller was still in shock as Kavan Murphy brought Charleen Murphy back from Casa Amor, and Angelista Gunda was navigating the fallout from Simba Kudyiwa's actions

Although some Islanders came off better than others during Movie Night, it seems that both viewers and Islanders weren't given the full picture of how everything went down at Casa Amor.

Love Island girls pictured sat together during Movie Night.
The Love Island girls weren't happy during Movie Night. Picture: ITV

Before the explosive Movie Night unfolded, an insider told The Sun: “If more clips of Sean and Julia’s antics were played on Movie Night it would certainly be a shock.

"The explosive twist would be a show first – keeping viewers in the dark too – but Islanders will only being seeing footage that has already been broadcast on screens.”

When Lola watched Seán's infamous three-way kiss during Casa Amor and his interactions with Julia, she seemed unbothered, claiming he had already "explained everything" to her.

Although it wasn't shown, it also appears there may have been more chats between Seán and Julia than what's been on our TV screens and fans were given a glimpse at this during Saturday night's Unseen Bits.

In one clip, Seán took Julia's shoe off to see how short she was with out them. Julia then joked that he was "undressing" her and he went red in the face. One person commented on the clip shared to Instagram: "I demand this is played at Movie night."

Another wrote: "It's the fact he's so conscious about what he's saying cause he knows he's going to be shown on movie night but he STILL goes for it 😂"

But none of this made it to Movie Night. Fans also noticed that during a heated exchanged with Lola in the main villa, Julia used a Gaelic insult towards her, which many fans believe was learnt from Sean.

A fan commented: "Sean 100% taught Julia that in Casa 🤣." Another penned: "The fact that Fitzy probably taught her that in Casa 🙈😂."

A third person commented: "That’s kind of iconic icl Julia saying that in HIS language at her omg."

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