Love Island: The Most Succesful & High-Paid Contestants Of All Time

We all know the Love Island contestants have some serious pound signs in their eyes when appearing on the reality show, as they're almost guaranteed lucrative sponsorship and spin off deals ranging from reality shows, clothes ranges to roles in West End shows!

Over the years the Love Island contestants have flown back from the most famous villa on TV and go on to enjoy enormous successes, from lucrative sponsorship endorsements, to TV gigs, reality shows, spin-off's and even a televised wedding! So, let's take a look at some of the most successful contestants from years gone by, prepare to feel very jealous and most likely fill out an application form for 2019....

Amber Davies

As well as winning the 2017 series alongside her then-boyfriend Kem Cetinay, Amber has gone on to enjoy a whole lot of success, from her own Motel Rocks fashion range said to be worth £500,000, to landing a West End role for the new '9 to 5: The Musical London' AND a reality show documenting her journey there, which is kind of incredible.

After splitting the £50,000 show winning's with ex Kem and scooping up a hefty sum for just one Instagram post, Amber's had two year's to accumulate one of the highest net worth's in the hundreds of thousands ball park.

So happy to announce I have my own show coming on @ITVBe early next year following my journey from Reality to the West End eeeeekkk 🙏🏼🎥 — Amber Davies (@Amber_Davies7) October 12, 2018

Dani Dyer

From the moment she appeared on our TV screens, Dani became everyone's BFF and was destined for greatness, so upon arriving home the Love Island champion with Jack Fincham, her phone hasn't stopped ringing!

As well as joining us here at Capital to lend a helping hand in presenting the breakfast shows, Dani is currently filming her own reality show and has launched a £500,000 clothing range deal with 'In The Style' and graved the front of The Times magazine, with realitytitbit.com estimating she's accumulated around £1 million since leaving the villa.

Oivia and Alex Bowen

Officially Mr & Mrs Bowen, Olivia Buckland and Alex met on the 2016 series and have very recently tied the knot, with a magazine AND television deal for their big day, as well a whole lot of couple'y endorsement deals, these two seriously love a #spon, but who wouldn't?!

Chris Hughes and Kem Cetinay

AKA Bromance of the decade, these two were able to enjoy success both in their respective couples (Chris and Olivia Attwood, very much NOT on anymore) and Kem with Amber Davies, but the nation was so won over with their adorable friendship and catchphrases, the pair went on to get their own music video for 'A Little Bit Leave It' which has racked up 5 million YouTube views.

Chris and Kem's 'A Little Bit Leave It'. Picture: YouTube

Chris got his own spin-off reality show which showed him moving into a house with Olivia Attwood (bit awks as they broke up half way through) and Kem got a presenting stint on Good Morning Britain, and Kem's had a successful podcasting stint on 'The Morning After' during this year's series.

