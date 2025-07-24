Shocking Love Island moments that received the most Ofcom complaints ever

Love Island moments that received the most Ofcom complaints. Picture: YouTube

By Lily Bell

After a decade of Love Island first hit our TV screens the show has received it's fair share of complaints! Here are the moments that gave ITV the most backlash.

Love Island viewers can all agree, the show has the power to bring out the good, the bad, and the ugly, and season 12 is no different - with Ofcom receiving approximately 2,200 complaints so far.

Ofcom told tabloids that across four different episodes, Friday 18th July's episode received the most complaints at 527, related to: "misogynistic behaviour, most notably by Harrison, Harry and Dejon" and "bully behaviour and mental wellbeing of contestants, most notably linked to Shakira."

As season 12 captivates viewers, here's a look at the Love Island moments that have sparked the most Ofcom complaints in the show's history.

This moment caused widespread upset with viewers. Picture: YouTube

Season 7: Faye and Teddy's Casa Amor row

The infamous argument between Faye Winter and Teddy Soares drew a staggering 24,763 complaints in one epsiode, making it the most complained about moment in Love Island history.

The row all begun after Movie Night, when Faye watched 'Mad Movies', a compilation of clips showing Teddy get close to a Casa Amor bombshell. Although he didn't act on his attraction and came back to the villa single, it sparked an emotional outburst from Faye who yelled at him and firmly declared she was "done" with him.

The moment caused widespread upset with viewers, and prompted a statement from a male domestic abuse charity.

Faye lashes out at Teddy | Love Island 2021

Season 7: Casa Amor postcard reveal

During Casa Amor the girls in the main villa received a postcard, which showed pictures of the boys kissings various bombshell girls - however, unbeknownst to the girls it was actually part of a dare.

Viewers felt the producers misled the girls, specifically Faye, who had an explosive outburst after seeing Teddy Soares kissing a bombshell. 4,338 fans lodged a complaint to Ofcom, as they were frustrated by the portrayal of Teddy, who had remained faithful and even slept outside during each night.

I've got a... POSTCARD! | Love Island 2021

Season 8: Movie Night

Just like the previous season, Movie Night drew significant backlash. As the actions of Luca Bish, Davide Sanclimenti, and Dami Hope saw 2,481 complaints concerning misogynistic behaviour shown during that episode.

The majority of criticism was directed towards Luca, who denounced Gemma Owen for allegedly "entertaining his flirting" with bombshell Billy Brown.

Along with the actions of the other boys, Luca's reaction to the clip of Gemma prompted Women's Aid to issue a public statement.

Luca fumes over Gemma's Mad Movies clip | Love Island 2022

Season 4: Dani Dyer misleading video

No surprise, Casa Amor sent shockwaves through the main villa (again) as the girls received a video update of the boys - with Dani Dyer taking it the hardest.

The footage implied that partner Jack Fincham had had his head turned, which viewers found it hard to watch, leading to as 2,644 Ofcom complaints. Many were concerned they'd manipulated and misled the situation to make good telly, at the expense of fan favourite Dani's emotions.

The Girls Are Shook by Footage From Casa Amor | Love Island 2018

Season 5: Maura Higgins “Advances” on Tommy Fury

Irish bombshell Maura Higgins made a dramatic entrance into the Love Island villa, immediately setting her sights on Tommy Fury — a move that sparked 709 complaints.

When Maura was getting to get to know him on the daybed, she tried to kiss Tommy multiple times without clear reciprocation. Viewers perceived this as sexually inappropriate or harassing, stating that if the roles were reversed it would be considered unacceptable.

Maura Tries to Get Frisky With Tommy | Love Island 2019

