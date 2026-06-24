Love Island star reveals engagement to professional footballer in adorable snaps

24 June 2026, 16:27

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Love Island star reveals engagement to pro female footballer Alisha Lehmann. Picture: ITV

By Abbie Reynolds

The Love Island All Stars bombshell revealed the engagement to pro female footballer Alisha Lehmann in a sweet Instagram post.

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Love Island's Montel McKenzie tried his hand at finding love in the villa twice - first in 2023 for his season 10 villa debut, and then again in 2025 for the second series of Love Island All Stars.

But now, without the help of the villa Gods, Montel has landed the woman of his dreams as he's revealed he's engaged to Leicester City play Alisha Lehmann.

27-year-old Swiss-bornstriker Alisha shared photos of the romantic proposal on socials today, along with the caption: "Forever & Always [heart emoji]."

Love Island's Montel and Leicester City's Alisha made their relationship public in January
Love Island's Montel and Leicester City's Alisha made their relationship public in January. Picture: Instagram

The pictures on Instagram show the pair on a beach at sunset, with Montel down on one knee as Alisha gasps in surprise. In one picture you can see the huge diamond ring on Alisha's ring finger.

Love Island alum like Tyrique Hyde commented: "Congrats bro." And Nas Majeed wrote: "My favourites [heart] congratulations."

Alisha is the manager of six-a-side team, MVPs United, in The Baller League. Montel plays for the team which is how the pair are believed to have met.

They made their romance public in January this year, with a source telling The Sun: "It hasn’t been much of a secret within the Baller League set up. They hit it off straight away have been going on dates afterwards.

"Alisha has been flying him to her Como apartment for sneaky weekend breaks for a while now, I don’t think Montel could believe his luck.

"Everyone is really happy for them, although initially everyone thought it was going to be just a casual thing."

Their relationship began after Montel split from his villa partner Kaz Crossley in June after they were dumped from the show together.

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