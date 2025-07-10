Why Love Island's Molly and Zach split for a second time

Love Island's Molly Marsh and Zachariah Noble have split again. Picture: Instagram

By Lily Bell

Molly Marsh and Zachariah Noble have split again, after meeting on Love Island two years ago but why did they split?

After numerous rumours swirling of a separation, the on-and-off again Love Island couple Molly Marsh and Zachariah Noble have split up again after two years together.

For those who have been keeping up with the couple on social media, you'll know that this isn't the first time the pair have split.

Molly and Zach, who finished fourth in the 2023 series first broke up in March 2024 after seven months of dating. However less than a month later, they had rekindled their relationship, moved in together, and welcomed a dog called 'Scooby' in November.

So what happened this time? Why have Molly and Zach split again? Here's what we know.

Why did Love Island's Molly Marsh and Zach Noble split for a second time? Picture: Getty

Why have Molly and Zach split again?

Molly confirmed last night on Instagram with a post, strikingly similar to her statement from last year, announcing that she and Zach have parted ways again after two years together.

Molly wrote: "I just want to confirm the rumours. Myself and Zac have split up and are no longer together.

"We have parted ways as friends and thank you all for your love and support of our relationship over the past 2 years. Molly".

Molly Marsh confirmed her split with an Instagram story. Picture: Instagramm

A source close to the couple told tabloids: "Nothing bad has happened between Zach and Molly. They just made the decision to split on a mutual basis.

"The pair have no bad blood between them and will continue to be friends.

"Sometimes relationships work, and sometimes they don’t but they want to continue to be friends and cherish the couple of years they have spent together and are both grateful for Love Island bringing them into each others lives."

Although parting on good terms, there seems to be speculation about how amicable this breakup is as Zach is yet to comment publicly and continues to post on Instagram as usual.

No breakup is ever easy, but this one may be a little more complicated, as the couple now share a dog together named Scooby, who they bought home November last year.

Sharing the exciting news with a joint Instagram post captioned: "Meet our 8 week old son…..SCOOBY!!! #doberman #dobermanpuppy".

Zach’s Instagram post last night suggests he now has custody of the dog, as Scooby is seen happily running around the garden.

Molly and Zach with their dog Scooby. Picture: Instagram

How long were Molly and Zach together?

In 2023, contestants Molly and Zach entered the Love Island villa for series 10. Although being coupled up with other people, they soon realised their attraction to each other.

However it wouldn't be Love Island without a rocky journey, as Molly was shockingly dumped from the island after fellow islander Kady McDermott chose to partner with Zach. But in a surprise twist, Molly re-entered the villa during Casa Amor and rekindled her relationship with Zach.

They left the villa in fourth place behind winners Sammy and Jess.

Zach and Molly on a recent trip to the Maldives. Picture: Instagram

