Love Island's Molly Smith and Tom Clare's wedding chaos as police are called

Here's why police were called to Love Island stars Molly Smith and Tom Clare's wedding. Picture: Instagram / Snapchat

By Abbie Reynolds

Love Island All Stars winners Molly Smith and Tom Clare's wedding in Spain ended with police being called to their afterparty, here's why.

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Love Island All Stars 2026 stars Molly Smith and Tom Clare proved that finding real romance on the show is possible as they legally tied the knot in July and celebrated with a huge wedding in Majorca over the weekend.

The pair maximised their celebrations, having friends and family come out to Majorca days before the wedding ceremony to start the party early, and keep it going long after with a 'white party' the day after.

Molly, Tom and their guests, have shared some fun videos and snaps of them downing drinks and partying on the island, but it appears the partying got a little out of hand as the police were called to the afterparty.

Mitch Taylor shared snaps of Casey and Seb talking to the Spanish police. Picture: Snapchat

Tom's best friend and best man Casey O'Gorman turned up to the white party in a pair of his infamous budgie smugglers, clearly ready for some swimming.

Casey, Tom's other bestie Seb Melrose, and a few of the other male guests did end up jumping into the sea, which is banned at the port they were at.

Some locals and other holiday goers reportedly made complaints which led to The Guardia Civil being called in. In pictures shared by Mitch Taylor on Snapchat, Seb and Casey are seen talking to two police officers.

A source told The Sun: "Molly and Tom’s guests were having a great time, people were downing beer and Casey was keeping everyone in the party mood.

Tom shared a video to his Instagram story of his friends jumping in the seas. Picture: Instagram

"At one point Casey decided to jump into the port next to the restaurant which is forbidden. The police arrived to give him a telling off and told him where he was allowed to swim."

It's unclear if it was to do with him jumping in the sea or his choice of outfit, but Casey posted a photo of him and Molly with the caption: "Mrs Clare isn’t happy"

Mitch continued to share some behind-the-scenes of the event, reacting to a fan asking him, "Is it true Casey got arrested?". He shared a photo of him smiling and tagged Casey, suggesting things didn't get that serious.

Love Island's Casey and Molly at the 'white party'. Picture: Instagram

Mitch then followed this up with photos obtained by the Daily Mail of Casey talking to the police in his Speedos and sunglasses.

Pictures and videos from the party show Tom and Molly were in still in great spirits despite the brief police interlude.

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