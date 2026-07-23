Love Island's Molly Smith and Tom Clare share first photos as a married couple

Love Island's Molly Smith and Tom Clare share first photos as a married couple. Picture: Instagram

By Abbie Reynolds

Love Island All Stars winners Molly Smith and Tom Clare are officially married and have shared photos from their courthouse ceremony.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

We love it when Love Island works! For Molly Smith and Tom Clare it was second time lucky as they met during the first-ever Love Island All Stars series in 2024.

While some fans hoped Molly and her ex Callum Jones would rekindle things on the show, she met Tom and her fate was changed for good. 19 months after they won All Stars, in September 2025, Tom proposed to Molly in Dubai.

Now the pair have officially tied the knot, sharing pictures from the courthouse on their socials.

Love Island All Stars' Tom Clare and Molly Smith share a closer look at their wedding rings. Picture: Instagram

Molly shared an adorable snap of the pair sharing a kiss under a flurry of confetti to her Instagram with the caption: "Just Married 💍🤍"

The Love Island star was wearing a short courthouse wedding dress, with white court shoes and a white pill box hat adorned with a white net veil. Tom was dressed very suave in a classic black suit.

On her Instagram story, the pair shared a closer look at their wedding rings and Molly's white lily bouquet.

Molly and Tom opted to legally marry in a courthouse ceremony but are understood to have a big Spanish ceremony planned soon.

Tom's best friend and Love Island alum Casey O'Gorman commented on the post: "The best day ❤️"

Congratulations flood in from other Islanders like Finley Tapp who commented: "Congratulations guys!🤍"

And Lucinda Strafford wrote: "congratulations 🥹🤍🤍🤍"

Read more Love Island news here: