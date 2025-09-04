Love Island's Molly Smith and Tom Clare announce their engagement

4 September 2025, 10:42 | Updated: 4 September 2025, 11:01

Love Island's Molly Smith and Tom Clare announce their engagement
Love Island's Molly Smith and Tom Clare announce their engagement. Picture: Instagram

By Abbie Reynolds

Love is truly in the air for Love Island All Stars winners Molly Smith and Tom Clare as they announce they're engaged.

We love it when Love Island works! And in their case, the first ever Love Island All Stars brought together Molly Smith and Tom Clare and now they're engaged!

Their journey on the show was less than orthodox, as series six's Molly had been thrown into the villa with her ex-boyfriend Callum Jones. During the first series of All Stars, fans were hoping Molly and Callum would rekindle their romance, but that didn't happen as Molly explored a connection with series nine's Tom - and the rest is history.

On Thursday 4th September, 19 months after they won Love Island All Stars, Tom took to social media to announce: "SHE SAID YES!!! 💍 🤍🤍🤍"

Molly and Tom's engagement was caught on camera
Molly and Tom's engagement was caught on camera. Picture: Instagram

The proposal took place in Dubai. Under the night's sky, there was an isle of white roses leading to a huge arrangement of white roses in a heart-shaped arch, completed with hundreds of glowing candles.

Tom and Molly are both dressed in white in the pictures, with Molly in a floor length satin gown. They also shared a solo shot of Molly's hand with a massive, teardrop shaped diamond on a gold band.

A closer look at Molly Smith's engagement ring
A closer look at Molly Smith's engagement ring. Picture: Instagram

The news comes just two days after Molly celebrated Tom's birthday, writing: "You’re the best thing that’s happened to me, my rock, the one I can always rely on, you’re always there for me through everything. You’re the best boyfriend."

Friends were quick to congratulate the pair, with fellow All Stars co-star Sophie Piper even sharing a screenshot of when Molly revealed her ring on FaceTime to her.

Molly's friends share behind the scenes of her engagement announcement
Molly's friends share behind the scenes of her engagement announcement. Picture: Instagram

Luca Bish commented, "Wow! Congratulations guys 🤍", following that with, "Don’t get jealous @caseyogorman". Other Love Island stars like Olivia Bowen, wrote: "Omg 😭🩷 so happy for you both congratulations xxxxxxx"

Andrew Le Page said: "Ahhh massive congratulations guys ❤️"

And Lochan Nowacki commented: "Congratulations guys🙌❤️"

We're so happy for them! Congratulations Molly and Tom from everyone at Capital.

