Love Island’s Molly Marsh Reacts To Zachariah Moving On With Kady McDermott

Molly Marsh has responded to Zach's attempt to kiss Kady. Picture: ITV2

Listen to this article Loading audio...

By Kathryn Knight

Love Island’s Molly Marsh has responded to Zach Noble moving on days after she left the villa.

Molly Marsh was dumped from Love Island after bombshell Kady McDermott coupled up with her partner Zach Noble, in a dramatic moment viewers weren’t expecting.

After Molly arrived home Zach wasted no time in turning his attention elsewhere, and made a move to Love Island veteran Kady, who returned to the villa as a bombshell seven years after first starring on the show.

Zach even tried to plant a kiss on Kady, which she awkwardly swerved.

When Is Love Island’s Casa Amor 2023? Start Date & How Long It Will Last

After Molly told Maya Jama on Aftersun she was keen to continue things with Zach when he too leaves the villa, she’s since had a change of heart after seeing him move on with Kady.

Zachariah Noble tried to kiss Kady McDermott but she swerved his advances. Picture: ITV2

Zachariah Noble moved on from Molly Marsh after two days. Picture: ITV2

She said on Love Island: The Morning After podcast his advances gave her ‘the ick’ and that she was ‘shocked’ by how quickly he moved on.

"I thought there was something very special there and maybe there still is," she told podcast hosts Indiyah Polack and Sam Thompson.

“But to see him leaning in for a kiss with someone, two nights after me being gone. It has given me the ick.”

Indiyah pointed out him being rejected might ‘make him want her more’, to which Molly agreed: “I think he’s gonna like that.”

Molly Marsh was sent packing after Kady McDermott stole her man in the recoupling. Picture: ITV2

“Why so soon? Fair enough if you’re getting to know each other and it’s getting flirty. Hand on the knee? Okay fair enough whatever. But going in for a kiss? He wanted it, he clearly wanted it.”

Molly added that she’s now wondering whether what they had was as strong as she thought they had.

“It’s like, have I really disappeared that quickly from your mind?” She added.

Molly also reckons Zach’s swift advances may have even put Kady off of him.

Love Island continues at 9pm on ITV2 and ITVX.

Listen to Love Island: The Morning After

> Here Are All The Ways You Can Listen To Capital