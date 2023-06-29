Love Island’s Molly Marsh Reacts To Zachariah Moving On With Kady McDermott

29 June 2023, 16:02

Molly Marsh has responded to Zach's attempt to kiss Kady
Molly Marsh has responded to Zach's attempt to kiss Kady. Picture: ITV2

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

By Kathryn Knight

Love Island’s Molly Marsh has responded to Zach Noble moving on days after she left the villa.

Molly Marsh was dumped from Love Island after bombshell Kady McDermott coupled up with her partner Zach Noble, in a dramatic moment viewers weren’t expecting.

After Molly arrived home Zach wasted no time in turning his attention elsewhere, and made a move to Love Island veteran Kady, who returned to the villa as a bombshell seven years after first starring on the show.

Zach even tried to plant a kiss on Kady, which she awkwardly swerved.

When Is Love Island’s Casa Amor 2023? Start Date & How Long It Will Last

After Molly told Maya Jama on Aftersun she was keen to continue things with Zach when he too leaves the villa, she’s since had a change of heart after seeing him move on with Kady.

Zachariah Noble tried to kiss Kady McDermott but she swerved his advances
Zachariah Noble tried to kiss Kady McDermott but she swerved his advances. Picture: ITV2
Zachariah Noble moved on from Molly Marsh after two days
Zachariah Noble moved on from Molly Marsh after two days. Picture: ITV2

She said on Love Island: The Morning After podcast his advances gave her ‘the ick’ and that she was ‘shocked’ by how quickly he moved on.

"I thought there was something very special there and maybe there still is," she told podcast hosts Indiyah Polack and Sam Thompson.

“But to see him leaning in for a kiss with someone, two nights after me being gone. It has given me the ick.”

Indiyah pointed out him being rejected might ‘make him want her more’, to which Molly agreed: “I think he’s gonna like that.”

Molly Marsh was sent packing after Kady McDermott stole her man in the recoupling
Molly Marsh was sent packing after Kady McDermott stole her man in the recoupling. Picture: ITV2

“Why so soon? Fair enough if you’re getting to know each other and it’s getting flirty. Hand on the knee? Okay fair enough whatever. But going in for a kiss? He wanted it, he clearly wanted it.”

Molly added that she’s now wondering whether what they had was as strong as she thought they had.

“It’s like, have I really disappeared that quickly from your mind?” She added.

Molly also reckons Zach’s swift advances may have even put Kady off of him.

Love Island continues at 9pm on ITV2 and ITVX.

Listen to Love Island: The Morning After

> Here Are All The Ways You Can Listen To Capital

Latest Love Island News

Here's everything you need to know about Love Island's Casa Amor and when it will start

When Is Love Island’s Casa Amor 2023? Start Date & How Long It Will Last

Love Island fans are convinced Molly Marsh is heading to Casa Amor

Love Island’s Molly Marsh Jets Back To Spain As Casa Amor Start Date Is ‘Revealed’

Kady McDermott has Love Island viewers thinking she has a boyfriend on the outside world

Love Island Viewers Reckon Kady McDermott Has A Boyfriend IRL

Snoochie Shy reacts to Love Island's Zachariah getting pied by Kady

Love Island Star Zachariah Noble’s Famous Sister Reacts To Kady McDermott Swerving His Kiss
Here's who has been dumped from Love Island so far

Who Has Left Love Island So Far? Every Dumped Islander From The Summer 2023 Series

Hot On Capital

Is Beyoncé working on a lifestyle brand?

Is Beyoncé Launching A Lifestyle Empire? Inside Her Suspicious New Trademarks

Pete Davidson is in rehab

Pete Davidson Has Checked Into Rehab Amid Mental Health Struggles

Pixie Lott is pregnant with her first baby with husband Oliver Cheshire

Pixie Lott And Husband Oliver Cheshire Expecting Their First Child

Everything you need to know about The Kardashians season 3 including release date and what will happen

The Kardashians Season 3: When It's Coming Out & What Will Happen

The Kardashians series 3 is out now

Here's When New Episodes Of 'The Kardashians' Series 3 Come Out

Tom Holland and Zendaya are the best of friends as well as boyfriend and girlfriend

Tom Holland And Zendaya’s Complete Relationship Timeline

All the BTS pictures from Only Murders in the Building

Only Murders In The Building Series 3: All The Behind-The-Scenes Photos You Need To See

All the celebs spotted at the 'Renaissance' tour

Beyoncé's 'Renaissance' Tour: All The Celeb Appearances So Far

The Idol is ending after five episodes

The Idol Is Wrapping Up After Just Five Episodes

Niall Horan reflected on his time in One Direction and the fame that came with it

Niall Horan Recalls Time In One Direction And Says It ‘Feels Like A Separate Life’

More Movies & TV News

Love Island's Ruchee and Andre have sparked romance rumours since leaving the villa

Two Dumped Love Island Stars Pictured Getting Cosy After Leaving The Villa

The lowdown on Challengers starring Zendaya

What You Need To Know About Zendaya’s New Tennis Movie ‘Challengers’

All of the outfits Maya Jama has worn during the summer series of Love Island

All Of Maya Jama’s Love Island Series 10 Outfits So Far & Where They're From

Features

Barbie has a real-life Malibu Dream House

Barbie's Malibu Dream House Is Real And You Can Rent It Out

Will Molly Marsh return for Love Island's Casa Amor?

Why Everyone Thinks Love Island’s Molly Marsh Could Be Returning For Casa Amor