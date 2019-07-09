Love Island’s Molly-Mae Hague Accused Of Faking Tommy Fury Romance After She Avoids Saying 'I Love You'

9 July 2019, 10:52

Molly-Mae Hague has Love Island fans accusing her of faking her Tommy Fury romance.

Love Island viewers witnessed Tommy Fury ask Molly-Mae Hague to be his girlfriend on Monday night’s show, and later on they discussed the ‘L’ word as the boxer declared his love for the social media influencer.

After saying he believes he’s in love with her, Tommy’s girlfriend didn’t return the statement and the scene had some viewers adamant Molly isn’t actually into him.

> Love Island: The Morning After Podcast – How To Download And Listen

“How long do you reckon it’ll take to fall in love? Do you think you’re already falling?” Tommy asked, before adding: “I do genuinely feel like I love you.”

Tommy Fury and Molly-Mae are officially boyfriend and girlfriend
Tommy Fury and Molly-Mae are officially boyfriend and girlfriend. Picture: ITV2

Molly responded: “Really? You just gave me goosebumps when you said that.”

She added that she keeps going to say it but keeps stopping herself as she “wants to save it” whilst everything is good between them.

Viewers then flooded Twitter after watching Molly avoid saying 'I love you' back, accusing her of faking her romance to him.

“Am I the only one who thinks Molly Mae is fake with Tommy? Definitely don’t think they’ll last on the outside,” one person tweeted, as another wrote: “Molly the fake can’t tell Tommy she loves him, that’s because she doesn’t.”

“I feel like Molly doesn’t love Tommy as much as she loves him and it’s a shame,” wrote a third viewer, as a fourth said: “Molly doesn’t love Tommy at all. The act is unravelling.”

However, many viewers defended Molly's decision not to return the 'L' word, saying if anything it proves how serious she is about her man as she would have said it straight away if she was in fact playing a game.

"Some people saying ‘why hasn’t molly said i love you’ um because she doesn’t have to fall for someone after such a small amount of time, whether she’s his gf or not. she had insta followers & a successful youtuber before the villa. there’s no fault in molly mae [sic]," one person pointed out, as another said: "Molly Mae is not in love with him, it’s okay it’s only been a month, it’s not by force to say I Love You."

After Tommy professed his feelings for Molly, his pal Lucie Donlan – who admitted her feelings for the boxer a few weeks ago – was left in tears in the bathroom. As she was comforted by Jordan Hames, Lucie acknowledged it was hard for her to see.

Lucie has confronted her feelings for Tommy on more than one occasion, but each time he's let her down gently by saying he's serious about Molly-Mae but he'll always be there for her as a friend.

For all the latest gossip from the Villa, download and subscribe to the official Love Island: The Morning After podcast. Available on Global Player, the Love Island App or ask Alexa to play the 'Love Island Podcast'.

