Molly-Mae Hague Reflects On ‘Lockdown’ Birthday Before Love Island As Fans Are Shocked At How Young She Is

Love Island's Molly-Mae Hague enjoyed an intimate 21st birthday with Tommy Fury. Picture: Instagram/Twitter

Love Island’s Molly-Mae Hague spent her 21st birthday in lockdown with her boyfriend Tommy Fury and reminisced on her life before appearing on the ITV2 dating show.

Molly-Mae Hague reflected on her life before her stint on Love Island as she celebrated her 21st birthday in lockdown with her boyfriend Tommy Fury, who she met on the show.

The Pretty Little Thing ambassador took to Instagram to share some thoughts about how her life has changed dramatically in a year, reminiscing on the time she also spent her 20th birthday in a pre-Love Island ‘lockdown’.

She penned: “Sat thinking about my birthday last year. How ironic that I was in ‘lockdown’ for that birthday too [laughing emoji]. However it was the love island lockdown, two weeks in a remote Spanish town on a mountain, just me and my chaperone @charlottewelsh and a field of goats.

“We spent my birthday eating spag bol in a tiny little cafe, the only cafe in the whole town and my birthday present was a lilo that char had bought from the only local shop, that we couldn’t even blow up [heart emoji] [laughing emoji]."

Molly-Mae Hague explained how she spent her birthday last year. Picture: Instagram

Tommy Fury spoiled girlfriend Molly-Mae Hague on her birthday. Picture: Instagram

Molly-Mae continued: “No phone, no computer, I couldn’t even speak to my family, it was so mad! I will never ever ever forget that birthday… But I remember wondering what my 21st would be like a year on… I never EVER imagined this. [heart emoji]. I genuinely do feel like the luckiest girl in the world today, I can’t stop smiling.

“We were so so so bored the whole time honestly I will never be able to explain those two weeks. So happy I had @charlottewelsh with me the whole time, it honestly something I will NEVER forget. (Was so worth it though don’t get me wrong, love island was the best experience of my life and the reason I met my @tommytntfury [heart emoji] forever in debt.) [sic].”

The reality star was spoiled by her boxer beau on her special day as she showed off the diamond ring her bought for her, as well as a luxury Louis Vuitton carry case to put their new puppy in!

The pair celebrated the milestone birthday in their lavish Manchester flat, decorated top to bottom with balloons and gifts for the fashion blogger.

Molly-Mae Hague fans were shocked at the Love Island star's age. Picture: Twitter

Molly-Mae has had a successful career since being on Love Island. Picture: Twitter

Fans can't believe Molly-Mae Hague is only 21 years old. Picture: Twitter

Soon after, fans took to social media to express their shock at the Love Island star’s age is as they couldn’t believe how young she was.

One tweeted: “Wait, Molly Mae just turned 21?!?! Lord deliver me from this poverty.”

“No girl at 21 will ever be Molly Mae [crying emoji] she’s living a dream,” added another.

A third added: “My brain can’t register that Molly Mae is only 21.”

The reality star couple recently also celebrated Tommy’s 21st birthday in their home a few weeks ago, with an equally lavishly filled apartment!

