Molly-Mae Hague Reflects On ‘Lockdown’ Birthday Before Love Island As Fans Are Shocked At How Young She Is

27 May 2020, 11:10

Love Island's Molly-Mae Hague enjoyed an intimate 21st birthday with Tommy Fury
Love Island's Molly-Mae Hague enjoyed an intimate 21st birthday with Tommy Fury. Picture: Instagram/Twitter

Love Island’s Molly-Mae Hague spent her 21st birthday in lockdown with her boyfriend Tommy Fury and reminisced on her life before appearing on the ITV2 dating show.

Molly-Mae Hague reflected on her life before her stint on Love Island as she celebrated her 21st birthday in lockdown with her boyfriend Tommy Fury, who she met on the show.

The Pretty Little Thing ambassador took to Instagram to share some thoughts about how her life has changed dramatically in a year, reminiscing on the time she also spent her 20th birthday in a pre-Love Island ‘lockdown’.

Molly-Mae Hague Reveals Love Island Sex Confession About Tommy Fury In 'Juicy Assumptions' YouTube Video

She penned: “Sat thinking about my birthday last year. How ironic that I was in ‘lockdown’ for that birthday too [laughing emoji]. However it was the love island lockdown, two weeks in a remote Spanish town on a mountain, just me and my chaperone @charlottewelsh and a field of goats.

“We spent my birthday eating spag bol in a tiny little cafe, the only cafe in the whole town and my birthday present was a lilo that char had bought from the only local shop, that we couldn’t even blow up [heart emoji] [laughing emoji]."

Molly-Mae Hague explained how she spent her birthday last year
Molly-Mae Hague explained how she spent her birthday last year. Picture: Instagram
Tommy Fury spoiled girlfriend Molly-Mae Hague on her birthday
Tommy Fury spoiled girlfriend Molly-Mae Hague on her birthday. Picture: Instagram

Molly-Mae continued: “No phone, no computer, I couldn’t even speak to my family, it was so mad! I will never ever ever forget that birthday… But I remember wondering what my 21st would be like a year on… I never EVER imagined this. [heart emoji]. I genuinely do feel like the luckiest girl in the world today, I can’t stop smiling.

“We were so so so bored the whole time honestly I will never be able to explain those two weeks. So happy I had @charlottewelsh with me the whole time, it honestly something I will NEVER forget. (Was so worth it though don’t get me wrong, love island was the best experience of my life and the reason I met my @tommytntfury [heart emoji] forever in debt.) [sic].”

The reality star was spoiled by her boxer beau on her special day as she showed off the diamond ring her bought for her, as well as a luxury Louis Vuitton carry case to put their new puppy in!

The pair celebrated the milestone birthday in their lavish Manchester flat, decorated top to bottom with balloons and gifts for the fashion blogger.

Molly-Mae Hague fans were shocked at the Love Island star's age
Molly-Mae Hague fans were shocked at the Love Island star's age. Picture: Twitter
Molly-Mae has had a successful career since being on Love Island
Molly-Mae has had a successful career since being on Love Island. Picture: Twitter
Fans can't believe Molly-Mae Hague is only 21 years old
Fans can't believe Molly-Mae Hague is only 21 years old. Picture: Twitter

Soon after, fans took to social media to express their shock at the Love Island star’s age is as they couldn’t believe how young she was.

One tweeted: “Wait, Molly Mae just turned 21?!?! Lord deliver me from this poverty.”

“No girl at 21 will ever be Molly Mae [crying emoji] she’s living a dream,” added another.

A third added: “My brain can’t register that Molly Mae is only 21.”

The reality star couple recently also celebrated Tommy’s 21st birthday in their home a few weeks ago, with an equally lavishly filled apartment!

> Grab Our App For The Latest Celeb News And Gossip

Latest Love Island News

Love Island's Anna Vakili opened up about being 'sick of the abuse' she's received since coming off TV

Love Island’s Anna Vakili Addresses ‘Violent Attack’ In Statement Following Physical Fight In Hyde Park
Molly-Mae Hague and Tommy Fury celebrated her 21st birthday

Molly-Mae Hague Receives A Diamond Ring And A Puppy From Tommy Fury On 21st Birthday As He Fills Their Flat With Balloons To Celebrate The Milestone
Laura Whitmore and Iain Stirling are taking part in Celebrity Gogglebox 2020

Laura Whitmore And Iain Stirling Confirm Celebrity Gogglebox 2020 Appearance
Molly-Mae's hair is usually professionally dyed blonde.

Love Island’s Molly-Mae Hague Shows Off Natural Brunette Hair In Instagram Post
All the Love Island stars who have had babies

All The Love Island Babies As Camilla Thurlow And Jamie Jewitt Announce They’re Pregnant

Hot On Capital

Daisy Edgar-Jones worried she'd 'get a lot of flack' over the scenes.

‘Normal People’ Star Daisy Edgar-Jones Feared She’d Receive Backlash Over Sex Scenes
Selling Sunset series 3 drops on Netflix in August!

When Is Selling Sunset Season 3 Out On Netflix & What Will Series 3 Be About?
Demi Lovato took to Instagram to share her outrage following George Floyd's death

Demi Lovato Praised For 'Using Platform' To Speak About Racism

Demi Lovato

Zara McDermott's latest Instagram photo sparked the comments.

Zara McDermott Claps Back At Fans Who Accused Her Of ‘Lying’ Over Ice Cream Photo
Harry Styles and Adele have been friends for years

Harry Styles and Adele: Inside Their Amazing Friendship

Harry Styles

Lady Gaga is launching Chromatica TV

What Is Chromatica TV? Lady Gaga Launches Surprise New Website

More Movies & TV News

You can win Normal People Connell's iconic chain in a raffle

Paul Mescal Is Raffling Off Connell's Chain Necklace From Normal People- How To Win!
Normal People's Paul Mescal and India Mullen live together

Is Paul Mescal Dating 'Normal People' Co-Star India Mullen?

The cast of Celebrity Gogglebox 2020

The Cast Of Celebrity Gogglebox 2020: The Famous Faces Joining The New Series
The Gogglebox stars have a variety of day-jobs

Gogglebox Contestants Jobs In Real Life: From Giles And Mary To Sophie And Pete
When will Riverdale series 5 be on Netflix?

Riverdale Series 5 Release Date & Time Jump Confirmation As COVID-19 Halts Production