Molly-Mae Hague Channels Hailey Bieber At Pride Of Britain Awards In Beautiful Pink Dress

Molly-Mae Hague recreated Hailey Bieber’s Met Gala 2019 look for the Pride of Britain Awards.

Love Island stars Molly-Mae Hague and boyfriend Tommy Fury graced the red carpet of the Pride of Britain Awards at the Grosvenor House Hotel looking every inch the showbiz couple, with Molly channeling model Hailey Bieber, formerly Baldwin, for the glamorous evening.

The 20 year old wore a beautiful, one-shouldered gown with a halter neck strap and a billowing train which Tommy lovingly arranged around her as she posed up a storm for the cameras.

Before heading to the event, Molly-Mae took to Instagram Stories to reveal where her inspiration for the gown came from.

She wrote alongside a picture of Justin Bieber’s new wife, “My favourite carpet look EVER. I have always wanted to recreate…”

Molly-Mae Hague channelled Hailey Bieber at the Pride of Britain Awards. Picture: Getty

And Molly-Mae pretty much nailed the model’s head-to-toe look, even recreating Hailey’s makeup from the Met Gala with a thick set of eyelashes, a nude lip, and plenty of highlighter.

She also wore the same high ponytail on top of her head, securing her locks with a chunky, black velvet scrunchie.

While Hailey’s Met Gala gown was by Tommy Hilfiger, Molly-Mae had a more affordable alternate creation made especially for her, revealing it was her own design created with PrettyLittleThing – who she is an ambassador for.

Molly-Mae was flooded with compliments over her glamorous get-up, with Love Island co-star Maura Higgins responding to her Instagram snap on the night: “INCREDIBLE.”

Tommy Fury and Molly-Mae Hague at the Pride of Britain Awards. Picture: Tommy Fury/Instagram

Hailey Bieber inspired Molly-Mae Hague. Picture: Getty

“This is stunning,” commented one fan, as another wrote: “Just unreal!"

“Queen,” one person summarised, as a fifth praised: “So beautiful girl!”

Celebrities were out in force for the Pride of Britain Awards on Monday night, meaning Tommy and Molly-Mae would have been seated alongside some high profile names.

However, one fellow eventgoer claimed the couple were more engrossed by their phones than the people around them.

An insider told The Mirror: “Tommy and Molly-Mae were utterly engrossed in their phones, despite this being their first ever Pride of Britain.

"They were sitting at the same table as Ferne McCann, Molly didn't seem at all interested in chatting to the other celebs or even her own boyfriend.

"The only time she looked up was when some girls came over to take some selfies with Tommy, then she went straight back to Instagramming."

Tommy and Molly-Mae have been in high demand since leaving Love Island, with the Instagram blogger scooping a collaboration with PrettyLittleThing, while Tommy is filming a reality TV show with good friend and former co-star Curtis Pritchard.

