Molly-Mae Hague Channels Hailey Bieber At Pride Of Britain Awards In Beautiful Pink Dress

29 October 2019, 11:09

Molly-Mae Hague recreated Hailey Bieber’s Met Gala 2019 look for the Pride of Britain Awards.

Love Island stars Molly-Mae Hague and boyfriend Tommy Fury graced the red carpet of the Pride of Britain Awards at the Grosvenor House Hotel looking every inch the showbiz couple, with Molly channeling model Hailey Bieber, formerly Baldwin, for the glamorous evening.

The 20 year old wore a beautiful, one-shouldered gown with a halter neck strap and a billowing train which Tommy lovingly arranged around her as she posed up a storm for the cameras.

Winter Love Island: Start Date Revealed As Mock Contestants Are Hired To 'Create Drama'

Before heading to the event, Molly-Mae took to Instagram Stories to reveal where her inspiration for the gown came from.

She wrote alongside a picture of Justin Bieber’s new wife, “My favourite carpet look EVER. I have always wanted to recreate…”

Molly-Mae Hague channelled Hailey Bieber at the Pride of Britain Awards
Molly-Mae Hague channelled Hailey Bieber at the Pride of Britain Awards. Picture: Getty

And Molly-Mae pretty much nailed the model’s head-to-toe look, even recreating Hailey’s makeup from the Met Gala with a thick set of eyelashes, a nude lip, and plenty of highlighter.

She also wore the same high ponytail on top of her head, securing her locks with a chunky, black velvet scrunchie.

While Hailey’s Met Gala gown was by Tommy Hilfiger, Molly-Mae had a more affordable alternate creation made especially for her, revealing it was her own design created with PrettyLittleThing – who she is an ambassador for.

Molly-Mae was flooded with compliments over her glamorous get-up, with Love Island co-star Maura Higgins responding to her Instagram snap on the night: “INCREDIBLE.”

Tommy Fury and Molly-Mae Hague at the Pride of Britain Awards
Tommy Fury and Molly-Mae Hague at the Pride of Britain Awards. Picture: Tommy Fury/Instagram
Hailey Bieber inspired Molly-Mae Hague
Hailey Bieber inspired Molly-Mae Hague. Picture: Getty

“This is stunning,” commented one fan, as another wrote: “Just unreal!"

“Queen,” one person summarised, as a fifth praised: “So beautiful girl!”

Celebrities were out in force for the Pride of Britain Awards on Monday night, meaning Tommy and Molly-Mae would have been seated alongside some high profile names.

However, one fellow eventgoer claimed the couple were more engrossed by their phones than the people around them.

An insider told The Mirror: “Tommy and Molly-Mae were utterly engrossed in their phones, despite this being their first ever Pride of Britain.

"They were sitting at the same table as Ferne McCann, Molly didn't seem at all interested in chatting to the other celebs or even her own boyfriend.

"The only time she looked up was when some girls came over to take some selfies with Tommy, then she went straight back to Instagramming."

Tommy and Molly-Mae have been in high demand since leaving Love Island, with the Instagram blogger scooping a collaboration with PrettyLittleThing, while Tommy is filming a reality TV show with good friend and former co-star Curtis Pritchard.

Download Our App To Keep Up To Date With All The Latest Islander News!

Latest Love Island News

Chris Hughes and Jesy Nelson are super loved up in their new relationship

Jesy Nelson And Chris Hughes Relationship Timeline: Inside The Little Mix Singer And Love Island Star's Romance
Winter Love Island will return in January

Winter Love Island: Start Date Revealed As Mock Contestants Are Hired To 'Create Drama'
Amber Gill's moved into her spacious new flat

WATCH: Love Island's Amber Gill Gives A Sneak Peek Into Her Lavish New Place
Ferne McCann admits she and Love Islander's romance was short-lived

Ferne McCann & Jordan Hames's Romance Ends After They Were Spotted Kissing
Love Island 2019 has some successful couples

The Love Island 2019 Couples Still Together – From Molly-Mae Hague And Tommy Fury To India Reynolds And Ovie Soko

Hot On Capital

Shawn Mendes reveals valuable lessons taught by superstars

Shawn Mendes Reveals The Valuable Lesson Ed Sheeran & Taylor Swift Taught Him About Fame

Shawn Mendes

Here's everything you need to know about Halsey and YUNGBLUD's relationship.

Halsey & Yungblud's Relationship Timeline - How Long The '11 Minutes' Duo Dated Before Splitting Up
Halsey has made her relationship with Evan Peters official

Halsey And New Boyfriend Evan Peters Confirm Relationship As They Rock Matching Costumes At Halloween Bash
Selena Gomez deletes Kim Kardashian post in favour of Taylor Swift

Selena Gomez Deletes Kim Kardashian Post & Replaces With 'Ride Or Die' Taylor Swift Tribute
Justin Bieber wants to release a new album before Christmas

Justin Bieber Has Promised Fans A New Album If He Gets 20 Million Likes

Justin Bieber

Inside BFF Niall Horan and Lewis Capaldi's friendship

Inside Niall Horan & Lewis Capaldi's Hilarious Friendship

More Movies & TV News

Dani Dyer has addressed I'm A Celeb rumours

I’m A Celeb 2019 Line Up: All The Rumoured Contestants From Dani Dyer To Nadine Coyle

I'm A Celebrity

James Lock considering therapy to solve childhood trauma

James Lock Seeking Therapy After TOWIE Producers Urge Him To Address 'Soap Opera' Childhood
Hocus Pocus is an absolute classic.

A Hocus Pocus Sequel Is ‘In The Works’ And Disney Are Hoping The Original Cast Will Sign Up
Ru Paul's net worth

Ru Paul Net Worth: The Award Winning TV Host & Drag Queen Worth Millions
X Factor: Celebrity's results show will be replaced by Catchphrase

Celebrity X Factor Gets Rid Of Sunday Results Show

Events