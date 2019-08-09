Molly-May Hague Looks 'Unrecognisable' In Latest Instagram Photo

9 August 2019, 11:03

Fans confused as new shot of Molly-Mae Hague 'unrecognisable'
Fans confused as new shot of Molly-Mae Hague 'unrecognisable'. Picture: Instagram @mollymaehague

Molly-Mae Hague's latest Instagram snap has seriously confused Love Island fans as she looks pretty much unrecognisable.

Love Island star Molly-Mae Hague has got people all kinds of confused as professional make-up artist, Fern Howe-Shepherd uploaded a new glam shot of the star looking almost unrecognisable to what the nation came so familiar with on the show.

Anton Danyluk Slammed For ‘Encouraging’ Trolls To Drag Molly-Mae Hague On Instagram

Fans question a recent snap of Molly-Mae Hague
Fans question a recent snap of Molly-Mae Hague. Picture: Instagram

One fan questioned: "Who is this? I'm sure she's not Molly-Mae" whilst another wrote "Even if 10 months ago... she’s got a totally different jaw line , heavily edited like all her pictures .. not disrespecting your makeup as that is beautiful."

The make-up artist has worked on a whole host of celebrities, including Georgia Steel, Jess Wright and Katie Price, so specialises in glam and red carpet looks which could go some way to explaining why Molly-Mae's appearance looks so much different in the snap.

She and Tommy Fury have put the rumours to bed that their relationship was 'on the rocks' by stepping out with each other on all sorts of glamorous date nights and looking more loved up than ever.

Their first official couple's picture on Instagram got over a million likes and the pair have reportedly been staying at the Mayfair Hotel ever since returning to the UK.

The star has experienced her fair share of drama since leaving the villa- with Anton unfollowing her and throwing some pretty serious shade during Love Island: The Reunion, and people wondering if Anna Vakili was indirectly talking about her during an Instagram Q&A.

Anna Vakili talks about 'toxic friendships' on Instagram
Anna Vakili talks about 'toxic friendships' on Instagram. Picture: Instagram @Annavakili_

The Love Island star said "Friends are meant to uplift you and be there for you."

"You're meant to have fun together and cry together and be there for each other" before cryptically adding, "I'll be friends with almost everyone in the villa."

