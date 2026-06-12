Love Island's Ciaran reveals truth behind Millie and Zac's split

12 June 2026, 17:43 | Updated: 12 June 2026, 17:48

Love Island's Ciaran Davies pictured during a livestream and Millie Court and Zac Woodworth pictured together.
Love Island's Ciaran reveals truth behind Millie and Zac's split. Picture: Twitch & Instagram

By Lily Bell

Love Island's Ciaran Davies has revealed the truth behind Millie Court and Zac Woodworth's split after their two-month romance.

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Former Love Island All Stars contestant Ciaran Davies has weighed in on Millie Court and Zac Woodworth's split, which took place less than a month ago.

When Millie and Zac met during 'Villa USA', the spark was instant and the chemistry was undeniable. Over the following weeks the nation fell in love with the pair and they came in second place.

Although there was concerns about the distance, with Zac residing in America and Millie in Essex, the pair seemed unfazed. They had shared their plans to travel lots and in the future have homes in both places.

However, as we all know, it wasn't meant to be, as after two months the pair called it quits, a situation close friend Ciaran has provided further detail on.

Love Island's Millie Court and Zac Woodworth pictured during All Stars series 3.
Love Island's Millie and Zac met on All Stars series 3. Picture: ITV

Ciaran recently appeared on Harrison Solomon's livestream, where he revealed that he was actually with Zac in America when the split happened.

When Harrison asked how the break up unfolded, Ciaran replied: "I don't want to say too much, as it's not my place. But the thing was, they weren't really talking because of the time difference.

"And then Zac was just really busy out in America, and Millie's really busy back home. So even when they're both awake at the same time, it was hard for them to chat to each other."

The former Love Island star shared that it came to a point that it just "wasn't working" for the couple, describing the split as a "mutual" decision.

Having been in regular contact with both Millie and Zac, Ciaran revealed they both gave the "exact same reason" for their split, and the exes seem to be on good terms. They even spent time together recently in Miami for swim week and were "cool" with one another.

Love Island's Ciaran Davies and Harrison Solomon on livestream together.
Love Island's Ciaran join Harrison on his livestream. Picture: Twitch

The split was confirmed when Millie and Zac separately shared their own statements on Snapchat. Millie said: "Hey gang. Zac and I both love our lives and our homes, and that makes it harder to know what a future could be, so we've agreed that we'd prefer to remain friends.

"BUT we have had the best time travelling together since the show, it's been a whirlwind. And I loved every minute x tysm for all your love and support."

Zac's statement shared a similar sentiment, as he reflected on having the "best time" together, traveling and experiencing life. Like Millie, he concluded that they would remain friends and wished her nothing but the best.

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