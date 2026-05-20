Love Island's Millie Court and Zac Woodworth announce split after two-month romance

Love Island's Millie Court and Zac Woodworth have broken up. Picture: Instagram

By Abbie Reynolds

Love Island All Stars finalists Millie Court and Zac Woodworth have announced their split and revealed why.

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Love Island's Millie Court and Zac Woodworth were firm fan favourites from the latest All Stars series. While they came in second place, behind Samie Elishi and Ciaran Davies, Millie and Zac's love story completely won fans over.

There were concerns from fans about them being long distance as Zac hails from America, Arizona specifically, and Millie resides in the UK in Essex. However, after they left the villa the pair said they had lots of travel plans and would most likely end up having homes in both the UK and America, spending 50% of their time at each.

Sadly, after a two month whirlwind romance, the pair have revealed they've called it quits but will be remaining friends.

Love Island's Millie and Zac have spent the last two months travelling together. Picture: Instagram

On Millie's Snapchat, she shared the news saying: "Hey gang. Zac and I both love our lives and our homes, and that makes it harder to know what a future could be, so we've agreed that we'd prefer to remain friends.

"BUT we have had the best time travelling together since the show, it's been a whirlwind. And I loved every minute x tysm for all your love and support."

Over on Zac's Snapchat, he wrote: "Hey guys. Millie and I have talked about it and both love our lives where we live which makes the future difficult to navigate so we've decided we prefer to remain friends!

"HOWEVER we truly have had the best time traveling and experiencing life together after the villa and appreciate all the love and support we felt from yall."

He concluded his statement saying: "We'll always remain good friends and I will always wish nothing but the best for her and forever be in her corner rooting her on."

Millie and Zac have revealed the reason for their split. Picture: Snapchat

After they left the show, we asked Zac and Millie what they're plans were due to the distance and they said that "luckily" they love travelling.

Millie told us: "Well, luckily we both love travelling. And I think for the time being, for the near future, our plans are to just travel all over."

She turned to Zac and added: "Obviously you're in the UK at the moment, you're gonna pop back home for a bit, then you're coming back for awhile.

"Then I'm going to go to America with him throughout the summer. We're going to see so many states."

However she wrapped up by saying: "After all of the travelling, we'll have a discussion of maybe where we want to be permanently, but right now we don't know where that'll be."

Zac remained reassuring and said he felt like they'd "split time" between their two homes. Sadly the couple haven't managed to make this work, but we're glad they've decided to remain friends!

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