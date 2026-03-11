Love Island’s Millie finally addresses claims Lucinda hooked up with Liam or Toby

Love Island’s Millie Court set the record straight for first time on rumours that Lucinda Strafford got with Liam Reardon or Toby Aromolaran.

We can finally put the rumours to rest, as Love Island star Millie Court has addressed ongoing speculation that Lucinda Strafford got with her ex Liam Reardon or close friend Chloe Burrow's ex, Toby Aromolaran.

Cast your mind back to 2021, when Millie, Chloe, and Lucinda first met in the villa, they quickly became close friends and dubbed themselves the 'naughty trio'. However, once they left the show, fans noticed Chloe and Millie had drifted from Lucinda, with no clear reason why.

Over the years, there has been plenty of speculation about why the girls fell out, with rumours flying left, right and centre. However, the main one that has stuck is that Lucinda had been romantically involved with Chloe’s ex, Toby.

Although Millie and Lucinda reunited and appeared close on Love Island All Stars, they never discussed their friendship fallout on the show. And now, following Lucinda's comments, Millie has finally addressed the rumours.

Millie, Chloe and Lucinda pictured in the villa in 2021.
The girls were in the villa together in 2021. Picture: ITV

On the Great Company with Jamie Laing podcast, Millie set the record straight about their friendship, saying: "We didn't fall out. There was no fall out, I have friends that you just distance from because life happens, right, maybe not on the same path.

"She lived hours away - me and Chloe lived in Essex, she lived in Brighton, and she travelled a lot."

Millie added: "So it was kind of that thing where we haven’t seen each other for three months, now it’s been six months and it wasn’t anything bad.”

“And then online everyone’s going, 'oh, she slept with Toby' 'oh, she slept with Liam', like it’s all s--t. It’s literally bulls---.”

Millie insisted that the rumours Lucinda slept with Toby were "beyond the truth", and if it did happen she wouldn't be friends with her.

Millie and Lucinda pictured together in the All Stars villa.
Millie and Lucinda reunited in the All Stars villa. Picture: Shutterstock

After the All Stars final episode, Lucinda was on the Love Island: The Morning After podcast about asked what had happened between her and Millie.

Lucinda was hesitant to go into detail, but said the "rumours aren't true", explaining: "I don't really want to talk too much about it, because obviously it's really personal.

"But I'm just happy that me and Millie built that friendship afterwards and I hope everyone knows that the rumours aren't true about different situations."

Like Millie, Lucinda admitted that distance was the main reason they drifted apart in their friendship.

