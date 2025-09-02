Why Love Island winners Millie and Liam split for a second time

2 September 2025, 17:31 | Updated: 2 September 2025, 17:34

Liam Reardon and Millie Court have reportedly split for a second time. Picture: Instagram

By Abbie Reynolds

Love Island series 7 winners Liam Reardon and Millie Court have reportedly split for a second time, here's the reason why.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Liam Reardon and Millie Court met on Love Island series 7 in 2021 and won, with Millie's best friend Chloe Burrows coming second with her now ex-boyfriend Toby Aromolaran.

After a year of dating post-show, the pair sadly called quits on their relationship due to being long-distance, as Liam lived in Wales and Millie was based in Essex. But to fans' delight they reunited a year later and have been making their long-distance relationship work for the last three years.

The pair have even been maintaining regular scheduling of their podcast 'Liam & Millie', which they film separately. But now it's been reported that four years after meeting they've decided to call things off for a second time.

Liam and Millie have reportedly split for a second time. Picture: Instagram

Why did Millie Court and Liam Reardon split for a second time?

When their second split was reported, it was revealed by sources that it was due to being long-distance again.

The tabloids were told: "Millie and Liam have tried so hard to make their relationship work. But unfortunately, the distance was just difficult and they have sadly ended their relationship for a second time."

They went on: "Obviously, they've worked things out before, so friends are hoping this might just be a blip as it's all still very fresh.

"But right now they are spending time apart. Everyone who loves them hopes they can work it out."

Liam and Millie met on Love Island in 2021. Picture: ITV

At the time of writing, Millie and Liam are yet to address their split or the reason for their split. We'll update this page as and when they do.

