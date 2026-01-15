Why did Love Island winners Millie and Liam split for a second time?
15 January 2026, 21:10 | Updated: 15 January 2026, 22:23
Love Island series 7 winners Liam Reardon and Millie Court split for a second time. As Millie enters Love Island All Stars, here's the reason why they called it quits.
Liam Reardon and Millie Court met on Love Island series 7 in 2021 and won, with Millie's best friend Chloe Burrows coming second with her now ex-boyfriend Toby Aromolaran.
After a year of dating post-show, the pair sadly called quits on their relationship due to being long-distance, as Liam lived in Wales and Millie was based in Essex. But to fans' delight they reunited a year later and have been making their long-distance relationship work for the last three years.
The pair had even been maintaining regular scheduling of their podcast 'Liam & Millie', which they tended to film separately. But now, after four years, the pair decided to call things off for a second time.
As Millie is in the South African villa for Love Island All Stars 2026, here's everything we know about why the pair split.
Why did Millie Court and Liam Reardon split for a second time?
When their second split was reported, it was revealed by sources that it was due to being long-distance again.
The tabloids were told: "Millie and Liam have tried so hard to make their relationship work. But unfortunately, the distance was just difficult and they have sadly ended their relationship for a second time."
They went on: "Obviously, they've worked things out before, so friends are hoping this might just be a blip as it's all still very fresh.
"But right now they are spending time apart. Everyone who loves them hopes they can work it out."
Even now, as Millie is set to appear on Love Island All Stars, the pair are yet to address their split or the reason for their split. We'll update this page as and when they do.
Fans are expecting Liam to make a bombshell entrance on All Stars - so watch this space.
