Love Island's Millie Court breaks silence after second Liam Reardon split

5 September 2025, 10:49

Millie in her latest Instagram post [left]. Liam and Millie hugging [right].
Millie in her latest Instagram post [left]. Liam and Millie hugging [right]. Picture: Instagram

By Abbie Reynolds

Millie Court has returned to social media after her split from Liam Reardon went public, as friends reveal her biggest worry.

Millie Court and Liam Reardon's second split was reported at the start of the week, and fans have been waiting for the Love Island winners to address the news themselves.

It was reported that they had split due to struggling to make their long-distance relationship work, with a source saying: "Millie and Liam have tried so hard to make their relationship work. But unfortunately, the distance was just difficult and they have sadly ended their relationship for a second time."

They went on: "Obviously, they've worked things out before, so friends are hoping this might just be a blip as it's all still very fresh." It was said that for the time being they were spending some time apart.

While Liam is yet to return to social media since the split went public, Millie has broken her silence.

Liam and Millie's second split was announced at the start of September
Liam and Millie's second split was announced at the start of September. Picture: Instagram

First, fans spotted Millie had a shared a cryptic quote to her second Instagram account for her jewellery brand Saith.

The quote read: "A reminder that every situation in life is temporary. So when life is good, make sure you enjoy and receive it fully. When life is not so good, remember that it will not last forever and better days are on the way."

Under the post, one fan wrote: "100% darling, there’s always something else around the corner." And another tagged Millie, saying: "Hope you’re ok."

She was then seen congratulating fellow Love Island star Ekin-Su Cülcüloğlu on her cover for Vogue Mexico. Millie simply commented: "Incredible!!!!"

But now Millie has returned to her main Instagram grid for the first time since the news broke.

Millie Court made her return to social media after her split from Liam Reardon
Millie Court made her return to social media after her split from Liam Reardon. Picture: Instagram

Millie shared a series of photos from Mykonos, Greece, where she'd been celebrating her mum's 60th birthday. She captioned the post: "celebrating mummas 60th 🥳🫶🏼🇬🇷🩵"

Her post included pictures with her mum and sister, as well as a flawless mirror selfie in a Zebra print bikini.

This comes after her friends reportedly told tabloids that she's worried Liam is going to go on Love Island All Stars in January. They said: "Millie has told pals she is really worried Liam will do Love Island All Stars in January, and she’ll find it really painful to watch.

"She’s convinced he’ll do it because she knows bosses will want him and after they split last time in 2022, he signed up to do Celebs Go Dating.

"She hated watching him dating girls on that, and she couldn’t cope with it a second time around. Love Island All Stars would be even worse for her, as the villa is where they met and fell in love. It would like a worst nightmare scenario for her."

While they were still together, Liam expressed an interest in going on the show if he found himself single.

Speaking on their podcast 'Liam & Millie' in February, Liam said: "If I was single, which I'd never be ever again, I would go on it just to show a different account of myself.

"Not that I'd go on it and try and be super funny guy, I'd just go on there like - you know. Because it's four years down the line now. I've grown, [I'm] different."

