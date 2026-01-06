Love Island's Chloe Burrows shares hilarious reaction to Millie Court being on All Stars

6 January 2026, 13:30

Love Island's Chloe Burrows had a hilarious reaction to Millie Court being on All Stars
Love Island's Chloe Burrows had a hilarious reaction to Millie Court being on All Stars. Picture: ITV / Instagram

By Abbie Reynolds

Love Island's Chloe Burrows has shared a hilarious reaction to Millie Court being announced as part of the Love Island All Stars 2026 lineup.

Despite being on holiday with her boyfriend, Chloe Burrows wasted no time on reacting to her best friend Millie Court - who she met on Love Island - being announced as a contestant on Love Island All Stars 2026.

Millie is returning to Love Island, after winning the show in 2021 with her now-ex Liam Reardon. After splitting for the first time in 2022, the pair's second split was announced in September last year.

After a few months as a single woman, Millie has said she's looking forward to having a flirt on Love Island All Stars and showing fans a more confident and "cheeky" side of herself.

Millie Court and Chloe Burrows have been best friends since 2021
Millie Court and Chloe Burrows have been best friends since 2021. Picture: Getty

Once ITV had revealed the 2026 Love Island All Stars lineup, including the likes of Helena Ford, Ciaran Davies and Millie, Chloe took to TikTok to share a tipsy video.

"I am four cocktails deep, and if I was seven this would be way more aggressive but, Millie Court must win Love Island," she said, adding: "She doesn't play to lose."

But, what has made fans laugh is Chloe's active responses to people in her comments. One person suggested Millie and Ciaran should couple up, another said Millie and Tommy Bradley were a good match.

Under these comments Chloe simply commented "no", either in all caps or with exclamation marks, showing how against these pairings she is.

Noticing her replies, one fan wrote: "All the ‘NO’ replies are killing me😂"

Chloe Burrows took to TikTok to speak about Millie Court being on Love Island All Stars
Chloe Burrows took to TikTok to speak about Millie Court being on Love Island All Stars. Picture: TikTok

Chloe didn't follow up with why she's against Millie being coupled up with Tommy or Ciaran, but it's likely because of their age gap. Millie is 29 years old, while Tommy is 22 and Ciaran is 23.

However, one fan commented, "are we rooting for Millie and Charlie [Frederick] then 😏", and so far, Chloe hasn't shut this down.

Chloe appeared on the same Love Island series as Millie and came runner up with her now ex-boyfriend Toby Aromolaran. Millie and Chloe became best friends on the show and now live together.

Love Island: All Stars returns Monday 12th January at 9pm on ITV2 and ITVX.

