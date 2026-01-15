Love Island All Stars' Millie Court's age, Liam Reardon split and what series she’s from

Millie Court is back on Love Island for All Stars 2026
Millie Court is back on Love Island for All Stars 2026. Picture: ITV / Instagram

By Abbie Reynolds

Millie Court is in the villa for Love Island All Stars 2026. Here’s everything you need to know about the islander including her age and what happened on her series.

Love Island 2021 winner Millie Court is single and ready to mingle on Love Island All Stars 2026!

Four months before she was announced on the All Stars lineup, Millie split with Liam Reardon, who she won the show with nearly five years ago. After taking the crown in 2021, Millie has said she's really grateful for her time in the villa, adding: "Why would I not want to experience it again?"

When asked to described her OG season, she used the word 'love', and who knows, maybe luck will strike twice for Millie. Her bestie Chloe Burrows has already declared her as the winner, saying: "She doesn't play to lose."

But, winning aside Millie has said she's looking forward to having a good flirt. So, as we watch her get her flirt on, here's everything you need to know about the Love Island alum.

Millie and Liam's split hasn't stopped Millie from posting stunning outfit pics on Instagram
Millie and Liam's split hasn't stopped Millie from posting stunning outfit pics on Instagram. Picture: Instagram

How old is Love Island's Millie Court?

Millie is now 29, she was 24 when she first graced our screens on Love Island.

Where is Love Island's Millie Court from?

The reality TV star is from Essex, where she still lives now with fellow Love Island alumni Chloe.

What season of Love Island was Millie Court on?

Millie was first on Love Island on series 7 in 2021. She went on to win the show with her now ex-boyfriend Liam, with Chloe and her now ex-boyfriend Toby Aromolaran coming second.

Millie Court on Love Island in 2021
Millie Court on Love Island in 2021. Picture: ITV

What happened between Love Island's Millie and Liam?

After leaving the villa in 2021, Liam and Millie seemed to go from strength-to-strength. However, in 2022 they revealed they had separated due to struggling with long distance (Liam in Wales, Millie in Essex).

Fast forward to 2023 and the pair reunited, with things looking like they were on the up again. It was then revealed after two years, in September 2025, that they'd split for good.

Neither of them publicly addressed why they split, but it was reported that it had been over distance again.

Liam and Millie's second split was announced at the start of September
Liam and Millie's second split was announced at the start of September. Picture: Instagram

What is Love Island star Millie Court's Instagram?

Find Millie's Instagram here: milliegracecourt

Read more about Love Island here:

