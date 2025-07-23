Love Island's Michael Griffiths officially confirms romance with EastEnders actress

Love Island's Michael Griffiths has finally found love. Picture: Alamy/Instagram

By Zoe Adams

Former 2019 Love Island star Michael Griffiths finally finds love six years on from the show with a soap actress.

Love Island is all about finding long term romances but for 2019 alumni Michael Griffiths this wasn't the case despite leaving with Joanna Chimonides.

But luck in the romance department has all changed for the former reality TV star who has just hard launched his relationship on Instagram with his new girlfriend, Rukku Nahar.

A successful actress best known for her role on EastEnders as Habiba Ahmed, the couple have decided to end all speculation around their rumoured relationship and make it official.

Sharing a loved-up and cute picture on the Instagram grid, Michael wrote about one of their relationship firsts as he looks forward to the future with her too.

Michael Griffiths and Rukku Nahar are rumoured to have began dating at the end of 2024. Picture: Alamy

The former Love Island star said: "Her first official fight night. And what a night it was, here’s to many more adventures."

It's believed Michael, 33, and Rukki, 29, first began dating at the end of 2024 after they hit the red carpet together in October for the debut of Venom: The Last Dance UK.

Many were very happy to see him go official with fans commenting "congratulations" and "beautiful" under the social media post.

Michael first rose to fame on Love Island 2019 alongside the likes of Tommy Fury, Molly Mae and Amber Gill, who he was in a couple with. He was famous for going to Casa Amor and returning with bombshell Joanna causing friction with Amber.

The ITV2 dating show wasn't his only attempt at reality TV fame either as he went on to appear on MTV's Celebrity Ex On The Beach where he struck up a brief romance with another ex islander, Ellie Brown.

Rukku is also no stranger to fame after joining EastEnders in 2019 as one of the Ahmed sisters.

The actress left the popular soap after just one year on Albert Square.

