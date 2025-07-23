Love Island's Michael Griffiths officially confirms romance with EastEnders actress

23 July 2025, 16:10

Love Island's Michael Griffiths in a romantic embrace with EastEnders actress Rukku Nahar
Love Island's Michael Griffiths has finally found love. Picture: Alamy/Instagram

By Zoe Adams

Former 2019 Love Island star Michael Griffiths finally finds love six years on from the show with a soap actress.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Love Island is all about finding long term romances but for 2019 alumni Michael Griffiths this wasn't the case despite leaving with Joanna Chimonides.

But luck in the romance department has all changed for the former reality TV star who has just hard launched his relationship on Instagram with his new girlfriend, Rukku Nahar.

A successful actress best known for her role on EastEnders as Habiba Ahmed, the couple have decided to end all speculation around their rumoured relationship and make it official.

Sharing a loved-up and cute picture on the Instagram grid, Michael wrote about one of their relationship firsts as he looks forward to the future with her too.

Michael Griffiths and Rukku Nahar on the Venom red carpet in October 2024
Michael Griffiths and Rukku Nahar are rumoured to have began dating at the end of 2024. Picture: Alamy

The former Love Island star said: "Her first official fight night. And what a night it was, here’s to many more adventures."

It's believed Michael, 33, and Rukki, 29, first began dating at the end of 2024 after they hit the red carpet together in October for the debut of Venom: The Last Dance UK.

Many were very happy to see him go official with fans commenting "congratulations" and "beautiful" under the social media post.

Michael first rose to fame on Love Island 2019 alongside the likes of Tommy Fury, Molly Mae and Amber Gill, who he was in a couple with. He was famous for going to Casa Amor and returning with bombshell Joanna causing friction with Amber.

The ITV2 dating show wasn't his only attempt at reality TV fame either as he went on to appear on MTV's Celebrity Ex On The Beach where he struck up a brief romance with another ex islander, Ellie Brown.

Rukku is also no stranger to fame after joining EastEnders in 2019 as one of the Ahmed sisters.

The actress left the popular soap after just one year on Albert Square.

Read more Love Island news here:

Listen live to Capital, and catch up on any shows you missed, on Global Player.

Latest Love Island News

Islanders attend LI Fest after villa accident

Love Island star rushed to hospital after gruesome villa accident

Love Island's Blu Chegini has a second chance at finding love in the villa

Love Island Blu Chegini: Age, job, secret talent and who he was coupled up with revealed

Love Island's Harrison says Megan's return will 'throw a spanner in the works' for Conor and Shakira

Exclusive: Love Island's Harrison reveals unaired chats with Conor as Megan returns

Love Island's Shakira and Harry prove their relationship is not done yet

Love Island first looks shows Harry making shocking moves with Shakira

Megan Forte Clarke is re-entering the villa as a bombshell in the 2025 series

Love Island's Megan Forte Clarke: Age, job, and who she was coupled up with in the villa

Hot On Capital

Who is Beck in The Summer I Turned Pretty? Here's why Laurel calls Susannah 'Beck'

Who is Beck in The Summer I Turned Pretty? Here's why Laurel calls Susannah 'Beck'

Trisha Paytas baby theory explained

The Trisha Paytas 'baby reincarnation theory' explained

Internet

When and what day do new episodes of The Summer I Turned Pretty come out?

When do new episodes of The Summer I Turned Pretty come out? Release schedule revealed

Fantastic Four cast take on a chaotic mystery interview

Pedro Pascal gets chaotic with 'sticky hand' in mystery Fantastic Four interview

All of Trisha Paytas' kids names explained and what they mean

All of Trisha Paytas' kids names explained and what they mean

What Taylor Swift songs are in The Summer I Turned Pretty season 3?

Every Taylor Swift song in The Summer I Turned Pretty season 3 soundtrack

What songs are in The Summer I Turned Pretty season 3?

Every song on The Summer I Turned Pretty season 3 soundtrack (so far)

Liam Payne interacts with audience on ‘Building The Band’

Liam Payne sings One Direction with fans in emotional on Building The Band clip

Why did Trisha Paytas name her baby Aquaman?

The real meaning behind Trisha Paytas' Aquaman baby name explained

Alex Warren was our latest guest for a Very British day out

Alex Warren on singing with Ed Sheeran, DM’ing Lewis Capaldi & friendship with 'sweetheart' Rosé
Love Island has confirmed the return of Megan and Blu to the villa

Love Island faces bombshell backlash as Megan and Blu are confirmed to re-enter the villa

Reputation (Taylor's Version) vault song predictions: What are the vault track titles?

Reputation (Taylor's Version) vault tracks: Song titles, theories and collaboration predictions

Taylor Swift

Love Island's Angel looks unrecognisable in old photos from her Instagram

Love Island bombshell Angel Swift looks 'unrecognisable' in photos before the villa

Love Island star Shakira's princess job revealed in pics

Love Island star Shakira's princess job has finally been revealed in pictures

Love Island's Harrison and Lauren on Aftersun

Are Love Island's Harrison and Lauren still together?

Did Jeremiah actually cheat on Belly in The Summer I Turned Pretty?

Did Jeremiah cheat on Belly? The Summer I Turned Pretty author explains truth

Love Island first look teases who will be dumped as public vote result is revealed

Love Island first look teases who will be dumped as public vote result is revealed

Love Island's Tasha confirms new boyfriend after Andrew split

Tasha Ghouri appears to confirm new boyfriend after Andrew Le Page split

What time does The Summer I Turned Pretty come out on Prime Video?

The Summer I Turned Pretty season 3 episode 4 release time: Here's when the next episode comes out
The Devil Wears Prada 2 release date, cast and plot explained.

The Devil Wears Prada 2 release date, cast and plot revealed

More Movies & TV News

Love Island's Harrison Solomon

Love Island's Harrison responds to damning Women's Aid statement

Who is Love Island's Dejon's famous dad?

Love Island star Dejon's famous dad revealed

Love Island star Dejon's sister deletes video saying he should leave Meg

Love Island star Dejon's sister deletes video saying he should leave Meg

Stranger Things 5 episode lengths teased by Duffer brothers

Stranger Things 5 runtime and episode length teased by Duffer brothers

Love Island is welcoming jet setter Helena Ford to the villa this summer

Love Island's Helena Ford: Her age, job, Justin Bieber connection and more

TV & Films

Love Island

Married At First Sight Australia

Only Murders in the Building

The Kardashians

Big Brother 2025

Bridgerton

Selling Sunset