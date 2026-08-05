Are Love Island's Mica and Samraj still together?

5 August 2026, 12:20

Love Island's Mica Harris and Samraj Toor in the villa together.
Are Love Island's Mica and Samraj still together? Picture: ITV

By Lily Bell

Love Island's Mica and Samraj were voted off by their ex-Islanders a day before the final, but are they still together now or have they split?

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From friends to lovers, Mica Harris and Samraj Toor experienced every emotion on Love Island as they built their connection.

Coupled up from day one, Mica and Samraj felt an instant spark. However, things took a turn for the worse when Mica friend-zoned him as she felt overwhelmed by their romance.

But it wasn't long before the pair were back on track and became stronger than ever. Despite their bond, not everyone was convinced, as their ex-Islanders voted them to leave during the final dumping, meaning they narrowly missed out on the final.

Now that they're back in the real world, are they still together or have things ended? Here's the latest.

Love Island's Mica Harris and Samraj Toor pictured in the villa.
Love Island's Mica and Samraj were voted off by the ex-Islanders. Picture: ITV

Are Love Island's Mica and Samraj still together?

Yes, Mica and Samraj are still together and are holidaying together in Barbados!

Mica made her return to social media with an Instagram story, she wrote: "We're so back baby!! Thank you all for your love, kind words, and support, it means the world to both of us.🩵🌍 So excited for this next chapter!!"

After they left the villa the couple told ITV what's next for them. Samraj shared: "In love, happily in love. Boyfriend, girlfriend, not yet."

Mica added: "But soon come. Soon come."

Love Island's Mica Harris and Samraj Toor pictured together in Barbados.
Love Island's Mica and Samraj have posted about their trip together. Picture: Instagram

Looking back at their happiest memory together in the villa, Samraj surprisingly admitted it was when Mica friend zoned him.

He said: "We were still attracted to one another, but there was loads of pressure. I remember when she told me it, I had a feeling it was coming. Don't get me wrong, my heart sank.

"But I remember that night we were in bed and we had the best conversation we ever had. Felt like a weight had been lifted. You can get out of the friend zone."

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