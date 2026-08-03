Love Island's Mica and Samraj share major relationship milestone days after the final

Love Island's Mica and Samraj share major relationship milestone days after the final. Picture: Instagram

By Lily Bell

Love Island's Mica Harris and Samraj Toor have shared a major relationship milestone days after being dumped before the final.

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Mica Harris and Samraj Toor have taken the next steps in their relationship, celebrating a major milestone just days after they were brutally dumped from Love Island by the ex-Islanders.

Coupled up from day one, Mica and Samraj went from friends to lovers during their time on the show. However, in true Love Island fashion there were a few bumps along the way, like when Mica friend-zoned him.

Although the couple felt stronger than ever, in the final week the ex-Islanders were given the power to vote which couple shouldn't make it to the final. Mica and Samraj received the most votes and were dumped from the villa.

That dumping hasn't affected their relationship though, as they've now jetted off on their first trip together away from the cameras.

Love Island's Mica and Samraj were dumped by the ex-Islanders. Picture: ITV

Mica has taken Samraj home to Barbados where the couple are celebrating Crop Over alongside Mica's aunt, Prime Minister Mia Mottley.

Since arriving in Barbados, Mica and Samraj have been giving fans a glimpse of their tropical getaway. In a loved up Instagram story, Mica shared a picture of them posing together, writing: "Lost in paradise 🏝️💘 @samrajtoor."

In another story, Samraj is seen sweetly kissing Mica on the cheek while the pair, both wearing robes, pose in front of a mirror.

When Samraj made his return to social media, he shared a lengthy caption and revealed his phone has been on "airplane mode" as he's enjoying time with Mica. He wrote: "For now, my phone’s on airplane mode while I’m in Barbados with my baddie. 🌴"

Love Island's Mica and Samraj have posted about their trip together. . Picture: Instagram

During Mica and Samraj's visit to Capital HQ days after being dumped, the pair teased an upcoming trip to Barbados.

When asked if they had a trip to Barbados planned, Mica joked: "You'll have to wait and find out! No, we're definitely going." She even added that it was the perfect "time to go" to Barbados as they would be celebrating Crop Over.

Although Samraj called out Mica for dancing on Aidan Murphy in the villa, he admitted he was excited to dance, adding: "I'm going to embrace and indulge in the local culture."

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