Love Island's Mica reveals link to Rihanna because of her famous family

2 June 2026, 12:11 | Updated: 2 June 2026, 12:14

Love Island 2026 star Mica has revealed her link to Rihanna
Love Island 2026 star Mica has revealed her link to Rihanna. Picture: ITV / Getty

By Abbie Reynolds

Who is Love Island's Mica Harris' famous family? Her Prime Minister aunt, actor relatives and link to Rihanna explained.

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At 21 years old, Love Island's Mica Harris is already no stranger to the spotlight, but for reasons that might surprise viewers.

While her co-star Jasmine Müller has dabbled with the world of fame through dating a footballer, Mica was actually born into it.

The Love Island contestant from Barbados has very close links in her family to the Barbados Prime Minister and to an iconic actress.

Here's everything you need to know about Mica's famous relatives and how she knows the one and only Rihanna!

Love Island's Mica has a link to Rihanna
Love Island's Mica has a link to Rihanna. Picture: ITV

Who is Love Island's Mica Harris' famous family?

Love Island 2026 star Mica's aunt, Mia Mottley, is currently the Prime Minister for Barbados. Mia has held the position since 2018 and recently celebrated securing all 30 parliamentary seats for the third time.

Mica celebrated her aunt's success on Instagram, saying: "30 out of 30 seats again for the third time. Such a historic moment. Unbelievably proud."

If that wasn't enough notoriety in the family, Mica's mother and aunt are cousins of the late actress Eva Mottley, who was best known for playing Corinne Tulser, wife of Denzil Tulser, in Only Fools and Horses. Iconic!

Love Island's Mica Harris celebrating her aunts success as Prime Minister in Barbados
Love Island's Mica Harris celebrating her aunts success as Prime Minister in Barbados. Picture: Instagram

Bajan icon Rihanna has strong ties to her home country and has been honoured by Barbados many times for her worldwide success over the years.

Rihanna was named an ambassador by the Government of Barbados in 2018 and declared a National Hero of Barbados in 2021, so it's no wonder she knows Mica's aunt Mia, the Prime Minister of Barbados, so well.

Speaking about getting to meet Rihanna, Mica said: "She was staying two houses down from my grandparents and my aunt was taking me to see them. But then we turned up outside this house I didn’t recognise and Auntie Mia said, ‘Surprise, you’re meeting Rihanna!’"

Revealing what it was like to meet Rihanna, the Love Island star said: "She’s the loveliest person. She really is the people’s princess and it’s lovely when she comes to Barbados because she goes full Bajan."

When she was asked if the singer would be watching the show and rooting for her, Mica said: "I hope so! I would die!"

Her family's status means that they are already prepared for the public eye to be on them while she's on the show. Before the villa, Mica said: "“There is always talk about my family in the papers, but not about me."

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