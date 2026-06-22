Where is Love Island's Mica Harris from? Her ethnicity explained

22 June 2026, 21:00

Where is Love Island's Mica Harris from? Her ethnicity explained
Where is Love Island's Mica Harris from? Her ethnicity explained. Picture: ITV

By Abbie Reynolds

Where is Love Island's Mica Harris from? Her ethnicity and where she's from explained.

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Love Island 2026 has been full of drama, will-they-won't they's, brutal dumpings and so much more.

Amid the chaos, one Islander who's stood out is Mica Harris. Not only do fans love her, her co-stars are truly obsessed and would hate to see her leave the villa.

While Mica has mentioned a couple of times being from Barbados, people still have some questions about where she's from and her ethnicity.

Before going into the villa, Mica explained her ethnicity in a video for Love Island.

Mica Harris is on Love Island
Mica Harris is on Love Island. Picture: Instagram

Where is Love Island's Mica Harris from?

Mica currently lives in London but grew up in Barbados and Australia, where her parents are from.

In her audio description, Mica said: "I live in London but I'm from Barbados and Australia. I'm White Australian and Black Caribbean."

Her mum is from Barbados while her dad is from Australia. Just by taking a look at her Instagram it appears she's spent a lot of time in Barbados.

Mica moved to London, where she lives now, to study in 2023.

Audio Described: Mica | Love Island 2026

Before the villa, Mica revealed how she met Rihanna in Barbados because of her famous auntie.

Mica's aunt, Mia Mottley, is currently the Prime Minister for Barbados. Mia has held the position since 2018 and recently celebrated securing all 30 parliamentary seats for the third time.

Speaking about getting to meet Rihanna, Mica said: "She was staying two houses down from my grandparents and my aunt was taking me to see them. But then we turned up outside this house I didn’t recognise and Auntie Mia said, ‘Surprise, you’re meeting Rihanna!’"

Revealing what it was like to meet Rihanna, the Love Island star said: "She’s the loveliest person. She really is the people’s princess and it’s lovely when she comes to Barbados because she goes full Bajan."

We wonder if there are any Australian celebs she's met...

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