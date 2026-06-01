Love Island's Mica Harris: Age, job and famous family revealed

Mica Harris is joining the cast of Love Island 2026. Picture: ITV & Instagram

By Lily Bell

Who is Love Island's Mica Harris? From her famous family to where she's from, here's everything you need to know about the OG contestant.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

Before summer is taken over with secret kisses, shocking walk-outs, and explosive arguments, here's everything you need to know about OG Love Island 2026 contestant Mica Harris.

Going into the villa, Mica has been it clear that her main intention is to find love, but if there's drama going on she might be a "little bit nosey".

When it comes to stealing a girl's man, Mica plans to be as "respectful as possible" because she wants to get along with the other girls in the villa. However, she cheekily added: "But I’m still ultimately trying to get what I want."

Here's everything you need to know about Love Island's Mica from how old she is, where she's from and what her type is...

Love Island's Mica's turn off is when a guy is egotistical. Picture: Instagram

How old is Love Island's Mica?

Mica will be entering the villa as one of the youngest female contestants at just 21 years old. Fellow Love Island star Robyn Langton is also the same age as her.

Where is Love Island's Mica from?

She is from the sunny Barbados, but resides in London.

What is Love Island's Mica famous family?

Mica's aunt is Mia Mottley, who is currently the Prime Minister for Barbados. She's held the position since 2018 and recently celebrated securing all 30 parliamentary seats, which Mica posted about on Instagram. She wrote: "Unbelievably proud."

If that wasn't enough famous relatives, Mica's mother and aunt are cousins of the late actress Eva Mottley, who was best known for playing Corinne Tulser, wife of Denzil Tulser, in Only Fools and Horses.

Mica is looking for a guy that'll make her laugh on Love Island. Picture: Instagram

What is Mica from Love Island's job?

Mica is currently a student. It's unknown what's she's studying, but maybe she'll reveal all in the villa.

What is Love Island's Mica looking for on Love Island?

Being tall herself, Mica is looking for a tall guy who'll make her feel small. She also admitted to liking a buffer bigger guy.

Looks aside, Mica revealed that personality is actually the most important thing for her, she said: "I just want someone that will make me laugh. I want to get along with someone."

Is Love Island's Mica on Instagram?

Yes she is! You can find her @mica_harris on Instagram and see her life living between Barbados and London.

Read more Love Island news here: