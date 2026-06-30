Love Island teases 'messy' Casa Amor twist as secret challenge is revealed
30 June 2026, 11:05 | Updated: 30 June 2026, 13:20
The Casa Amor girls have been set a private mission which is guaranteed to cause trouble for the original Love Island girls and boys.
Listen to this article
Love Island 2026 has reached Casa Amor stage and it's already set to be one of the messiest ones we've seen so far.
Not only was the villa vs Casa challenge pretty brutal, but now the Casa Amor girls have been set a secret challenge, and we already know the drama this is going to cause.
Following last night's episode on ITV, producers dropped fresh spoilers on the Love Island Instagram page revealing that Charleen, Mara, Julia, Olivia, Martha and Nevaeh had been given a secret photo-taking mission.
- Read more: Love Island's Charleen's surprising music career revealed
- Read more: Love Island boys say they 'manifested' bombshell Charleen for Seán
Getting a text, Olivia tells the girls: "Girls, today you will take part in a secret selfie challenge. You must snap a picture with every boy who best fits each statement. You must remain completely undetected."
And it's fair to say, with how the boys are behaving in Casa Amor, those photos aren't going to be doing anyone any good.
In fact, viewers of the show are convinced these are heading straight over to the main villa as a twist on the usual postcard.
One Instagram follower wrote: "Oh my, this selfie challenge is even better than a postcard."
"This is way better than the postcards especially if the Casa girls are feeling messy, well done producers," another wrote.
So far Love Island's Casa Amor has seen all the boys, even locked off Sean 'Fitzy' Fitzgerald stray from their loyalties to their original girls.
Over in the main villa, the ladies are keeping things respectful with both Lola and Ellie removing themselves entirely from the idea of getting to know anyone.
Catch up on all the latest Love Island drama on ITV2 and ITVX at 9pm.
Read more Love Island news here:
- Love Island's Jordan Wilson: Age, job, height, famous sister and more revealed
- Love Island's Tina Rad shares 'glow up' before and after transformation photos
- Love Island's Tommy Murphy suggests Halle Brown is to blame for her own dumping
- Love Island stars reveal marriage five years after engagement in beautiful wedding photos
- Love Island star reveals engagement to professional footballer in adorable snaps