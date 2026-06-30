Love Island teases 'messy' Casa Amor twist as secret challenge is revealed

30 June 2026, 11:05 | Updated: 30 June 2026, 13:20

Love Island bosses give Casa Amor girls top secret mission guaranteed to cause drama
Love Island bosses give Casa Amor girls top secret mission guaranteed to cause drama. Picture: ITV2

By Zoe Adams

The Casa Amor girls have been set a private mission which is guaranteed to cause trouble for the original Love Island girls and boys.

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Love Island 2026 has reached Casa Amor stage and it's already set to be one of the messiest ones we've seen so far.

Not only was the villa vs Casa challenge pretty brutal, but now the Casa Amor girls have been set a secret challenge, and we already know the drama this is going to cause.

Following last night's episode on ITV, producers dropped fresh spoilers on the Love Island Instagram page revealing that Charleen, Mara, Julia, Olivia, Martha and Nevaeh had been given a secret photo-taking mission.

Getting a text, Olivia tells the girls: "Girls, today you will take part in a secret selfie challenge. You must snap a picture with every boy who best fits each statement. You must remain completely undetected."

And it's fair to say, with how the boys are behaving in Casa Amor, those photos aren't going to be doing anyone any good.

In fact, viewers of the show are convinced these are heading straight over to the main villa as a twist on the usual postcard.

One Instagram follower wrote: "Oh my, this selfie challenge is even better than a postcard."

"This is way better than the postcards especially if the Casa girls are feeling messy, well done producers," another wrote.

The Love Island boys have been causing mayhem since heading to Casa Amor
The Love Island boys have been causing mayhem since heading to Casa Amor. Picture: ITV2

So far Love Island's Casa Amor has seen all the boys, even locked off Sean 'Fitzy' Fitzgerald stray from their loyalties to their original girls.

Over in the main villa, the ladies are keeping things respectful with both Lola and Ellie removing themselves entirely from the idea of getting to know anyone.

Catch up on all the latest Love Island drama on ITV2 and ITVX at 9pm.

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