14 Hilarious Love Island Memes That Sum Up Series 8 So Far

29 June 2022, 17:01

Love Island series 8 has been one of the most hilarious yet
Love Island series 8 has been one of the most hilarious yet. Picture: ITV2
Capital FM

By Capital FM

Love Island series 8 has not disappointed, and the memes to sum up all the drama are more hilarious than ever.

Love Island has already made some pretty iconic names this year, including Davide Sanclimenti, Ekin-Su Culculoglu and Paige Thorne.

Micheal Owen's daughter Gemma has also made a name for herself, while her partner Luca Bish has fans in constant debate about whether his feelings are genuine.

Love Island's 2022 Line-Up: Meet All The Contestants Including New Bombshells

Michael Owen Breaks Silence On Love Island Star Daughter Gemma’s Racy Heart Rate Challenge

Meanwhile, Tasha Ghouri and Andrew Le Page have been on the rocks over whether she'll have her head turned.

Part of watching Love Island is hopping onto to social media afterwards for everyone's reactions, and this year the memes are unmatched.

We've rounded up 14 memes that sum up Love Island season 8 so far...

> Here Are All The Ways You Can Listen To Capital

Latest Love Island News

Take the ultimate Love Island 2022 quiz

QUIZ: Which Love Island 2022 Contestant Should You Couple Up With?

Features

Love Island Gemma's dad Michael Owen reacted to her heart race challenge

Michael Owen Breaks Silence On Love Island Star Daughter Gemma’s Racy Heart Rate Challenge
Love Island's Luca Bish will spend the summer in the villa looking for love

Love Island Luca Bish: Age, Job And Famous Ex-Girlfriend Revealed
Love Island Jay Younger on Love Island

Love Island Jay Younger: Age, Job, Height And Instagram Revealed
Love Island's Ekin-Su enjoyed a string of dates with MIC star Josh Patterson

Love Island’s Ekin-Su Dated Made In Chelsea Star Before Entering The Villa

Hot On Capital

Are you the ultimate 'Harry's House' fan?

The Ultimate 'Harry's House' Quiz: How Well Do You Know The Album?

Features

Travis Barker has been rushed to hospital

Kourtney Kardashian At Travis Barker's Side As He's Rushed To Hospital
Cara Delevingne on her kissing scenes with Selena Gomez in Only Murders In The Building

Cara Delevingne Gets Candid About On-Screen Kiss With Selena Gomez In Only Murders In The Building
James Corden spilled on his friendship with Harry Styles

James Corden Spills On Friendship With Harry Styles On Capital Breakfast With Roman Kemp
KSI and Logan Paul have patched up their feud and become business partners

WATCH: KSI And Logan Paul On How They Went From Rivals To Business Partners
Leigh-Anne Pinnock and Andre Gray with their babies

All The Photos So Far Of Leigh-Anne Pinnock’s Adorable Twin Babies

More Movies & TV News

Meet the actor who plays Jeremiah in The Summer I Turned Pretty

Get To Know Jeremiah From The Summer I Turned Pretty: The Actor’s Real Name, Age & Girlfriend
First Dates star Merlin Griffiths told fans he's back in hospital following bowel cancer complications

First Dates’ Merlin Griffiths Rushed Back To Hospital With Bowel Cancer Complications
When did Gemma and Jacques from Love Island date and how long were they together?

When Did Love Island’s Gemma Owen Date Jacques O’Neill & Why Did They Split?
Love Islanders have known about Gemma's famous dad from early on in the show

Love Island Contestants Found Out Gemma’s Dad Is Michael Owen Sooner Than We Thought
Love Island's Antigoni is entering as a bombshell contestant

Who Is Love Island's Antigoni Buxton? Everything You Need To Know