14 Hilarious Love Island Memes That Sum Up Series 8 So Far

Love Island series 8 has been one of the most hilarious yet. Picture: ITV2

By Capital FM

Love Island series 8 has not disappointed, and the memes to sum up all the drama are more hilarious than ever.

Love Island has already made some pretty iconic names this year, including Davide Sanclimenti, Ekin-Su Culculoglu and Paige Thorne.

Micheal Owen's daughter Gemma has also made a name for herself, while her partner Luca Bish has fans in constant debate about whether his feelings are genuine.

Meanwhile, Tasha Ghouri and Andrew Le Page have been on the rocks over whether she'll have her head turned.

Part of watching Love Island is hopping onto to social media afterwards for everyone's reactions, and this year the memes are unmatched.

We've rounded up 14 memes that sum up Love Island season 8 so far...

MAY THE SPIRIT OF MAURA AND ANNA WAKE OUR SISTER PAIGE UPPPPP #loveisland pic.twitter.com/Z5fGk8EYq2 — justpostin (@Meow88733300) June 28, 2022

The producers sent in ekinsu and been chillin like this ever since #LoveIsland pic.twitter.com/U0hqs0cDpV — Aalllrighhht (@aalllrighhht) June 28, 2022

Davide raising his own heart rate the most #LoveIsland pic.twitter.com/Q4p5eOlZdD — Jakob (@JakobKempp) June 28, 2022

I putta movement and givva kiss onna bum #LoveIsland pic.twitter.com/myzm0qsp24 — danica’s surgical gloves (@Medieval_LI) June 28, 2022

THEY’RE SO MEAN TO CHARLIE 😭😭😭 WHY DID HE DO THE WORM OFF INTO THE HORIZON THO#LoveIsland #loveisland #LoveIslandUK pic.twitter.com/JJARdrGPK5 — SJ (@virgosjj) June 28, 2022

these two were divorced in their past life #LoveIsland pic.twitter.com/9qLkN1vIeh — abdia101 (@Abdi_A02) June 26, 2022

Everyone coming up to Dami and Indiyah with their problems #LoveIsland pic.twitter.com/lYPp3vXfEU — DM1 (@da1nd0nl) June 27, 2022

Ekin-su putting herself in a wedding dress and then kissing Davide in it. She really said: #LoveIsland pic.twitter.com/BP5ZcAyRU8 — a (@aaaaa55331) June 28, 2022

Why are they crying over some heart rate challenge it's just embarrassing. My heart rate increases when i run but it doesn't mean i like it. #LoveIsland pic.twitter.com/OI6KQYvUab — Nat5 (@NateNBananas) June 28, 2022

The love island tables have been turned. All the boys are WHIPPED this season #LoveIsland pic.twitter.com/PEEXlpH8ll — Desireee🇳🇬 (@dezire_a5) June 27, 2022

