Exclusive: Love Island's Megan reveals whether she's still waiting for Conor

Love Island's Megan Forte Clarke spills all in "Who Said That?"

By Abbie Reynolds

Dumped Love Island star Megan Forte Clarke reacts to Conor Phillips cracking on in the villa.

When Love Island's Megan Forte Clarke was dumped from this year's villa, it shook the entire cast but it hit particularly hard for Conor Phillips, who had just started to get to know Megan romantically.

It had only been a couple of days for the pair, but as they said goodbye, Conor expressed: "I don't even know what to do to be honest, like... you waiting for me?"

Megan replied: "Yeah, I'll wait for you." But after Conor's recent antics, it looks like she might not be sat so tight for him to come home.

Conor and Megan spent a night in the Hideaway together. Picture: ITV

The day after Megan left the villa, Conor kissed Shakira Khan in a game of 'Snog, Marry, Pie' but Megan wasn't too concerned by this as she said on Aftersun: "If it couldn't have been me, should have been Shakira, she's my twin in there. At least she looks a bit like me."

Now, in conversation with Capital, Megan revealed how she's feeling now that Conor is in a couple with Casa Amor's Emma Munro (aka Harry Cooksley's ex) and is laying it on thick with Shakira again.

She explained that she didn't expect Conor to leave the villa with her because that would have been "big move", so early on. However she added: "But he's making big moves in there now, so I suppose how it ages depends on how long I will wait. But yeah, I can't say I expected him to leave, but he's moving on."

Conor makes moves on Shakira

She also revealed that she's actually stopped watching the show because of Conor, she said: "I've stopped watching now really because I'm like, I don't need to see him lipsing every girl, every two seconds. But, you do you boo!"

Megan and Conor both arrived in the villa on day one, but Megan began in a couple with Tommy and Conor started in a couple with Helena Ford.

While Conor went on to couple up with Toni, Emily, Alima and now Emma, Megan remained in a couple with Tommy until she received the least votes for favourite islander and was voted out of the villa.

