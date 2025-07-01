Dumped Love Island star Megan responds to Conor kissing Shakira in 'Snog, Marry, Pie'

Dumped Love Island star Megan responds to Conor kissing Shakira in 'Snog, Marry, Pie'. Picture: ITV

By Abbie Reynolds

On Love Island Aftersun, Megan Forte Clarke responded to Conor Phillips kissing Shakira Khan the day after she was dumped.

The Love Island villa was shook on Friday night when, as the result of a public vote, Megan Forte Clarke was dumped from the island.

Megan, who began the show in a couple with Tommy Bradley, had just started to dive fully into a romance with Conor Phillips, who had been in a couple with Emily Moran. So when Megan was dumped, Conor was full of emotion and even told the boys he didn't see anyone else coming in who he'd like as much a Megan.

However, unlike what has been done in the past, Conor didn't make a huge romantic gesture and leave with Megan (despite asking her to 'wait for him'). The Irish lad stayed in the villa which meant he was there to take part in the 'Snog, Marry, Pie' challenge the day after Megan had been axed from the show.

When it came to who he'd snog, no one could have predicted he'd lay it on Shakira Khan (in a couple with Harry Cooksley) but he did, leaving most of the islanders awe-struck.

Read more: Love Island heart rate challenge results 2025 stirs villa feud

Conor kissed Shakira in Snog, Marry, Pie. Picture: ITV

However, for Tommy, Conor's choice was predictable as he said Shakira looks just like Megan - and it seems Megan agrees.

On Love Island Aftersun, Maya asked Megan: "Let's talk about Conor snogging Shakira tonight, because that was different. Did that surprise you?"

"Do you know what? Fair enough, like," Megan began to say, adding: "If it couldn't have been me, should have been Shakira, she's my twin in there. At least she looks a bit like me."

Megan reacts to Conor kissing Shakira on Love Island

Megan also addressed the way she went about cracking on with Conor behind Tommy's back. She said: "I was happy that I explored things with Conor but I could have gone about it in a different way, I can't lie, it wasn't nice seeing Tommy upset."

She added: "I watched back the last couple of episodes and I was like, 'I'm team Tommy after watching that to be fair'."

Megan and Conor share first kiss on the terrace. Picture: ITV

After Conor laid his 'Snog, Marry, Pie' kiss on Shakira, he gave his reasoning, saying: "I chose to snog this girl because I think she's the prettiest girl in the villa and I just wanted to do it."

Watching the kiss, Harry was visibly shocked as he exclaimed: "Woah, woah, woah, woah."

So far nothing has come of Conor's kiss with Shakira as at the following recoupling, she stayed in a couple with Harry and he coupled up with Alima in a 'friendship couple'.

