How did Love Island's Megan Forte Clarke get the scar on her head?

Love Island's Megan Clarke has a 'Harry Potter' like scar on her forehead. Picture: ITV2/Instagram

By Zoe Adams

Love Island 2025 Megan Clarke uses her head scar story on dates as she admits she loves 'playful banter'.

Love Island 2025 has officially welcomed new contestant Megan Forte Clarke into the villa of love this year as she attempts to find her Mr Right amongst the likes of Dejon Noel-Williams, Ben Holbrough, Harry Cooksley and more.

But while she begins dating the new male cast of series 12, they've got one thing to watch out for as she has admitted she likes to tell a little white lie on a night out, especially when it comes to the scar on her head.

Speaking to ITV2 ahead of her time on the TV show, Megan revealed how she got her 'Harry Potter' like scar and what she likes to tell boys.

Here's what Megan said about her mark and just how she likes to use it for fun when on a date night.

Megan Forte Clarke had an accident which left her with a scar. Picture: Megan Clarke/Instagram

How did Love Island's Megan get the scar on her head?

The energy broker said: "I love to lie on a night out. People believe anything. I cracked my head open falling down some stairs, so I've got a bit of a Harry Potter scar.

"I tell boys I went swimming with sharks."

Megan, who has initially coupled up with Tommy Bradley, has admitted she loves to joke and banter and it seems to work when she's on the dating scene.

The 24 year old from Ireland said: "I don't have any one liners but I kind of take the mick out of people and have playful banter, it seems to work."

Love Island's Megan Clarke coupled up with Tommy on day one. Picture: ITV2

Love Island 2025 returned to our TV screens on Monday 9th June as we prepare for a summer of love twists, bombshells and shock dumping.

