How did Love Island's Megan Forte Clarke get the scar on her head?

10 June 2025, 16:27

Love Island's Megan Clarke has a 'Harry Potter' like scar on her forehead
Love Island's Megan Clarke has a 'Harry Potter' like scar on her forehead. Picture: ITV2/Instagram

By Zoe Adams

Love Island 2025 Megan Clarke uses her head scar story on dates as she admits she loves 'playful banter'.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Love Island 2025 has officially welcomed new contestant Megan Forte Clarke into the villa of love this year as she attempts to find her Mr Right amongst the likes of Dejon Noel-Williams, Ben Holbrough, Harry Cooksley and more.

But while she begins dating the new male cast of series 12, they've got one thing to watch out for as she has admitted she likes to tell a little white lie on a night out, especially when it comes to the scar on her head.

Speaking to ITV2 ahead of her time on the TV show, Megan revealed how she got her 'Harry Potter' like scar and what she likes to tell boys.

Here's what Megan said about her mark and just how she likes to use it for fun when on a date night.

Megan Forte Clarke had an accident which left her with a scar
Megan Forte Clarke had an accident which left her with a scar. Picture: Megan Clarke/Instagram

How did Love Island's Megan get the scar on her head?

The energy broker said: "I love to lie on a night out. People believe anything. I cracked my head open falling down some stairs, so I've got a bit of a Harry Potter scar.

"I tell boys I went swimming with sharks."

Megan, who has initially coupled up with Tommy Bradley, has admitted she loves to joke and banter and it seems to work when she's on the dating scene.

The 24 year old from Ireland said: "I don't have any one liners but I kind of take the mick out of people and have playful banter, it seems to work."

Love Island's Megan Clarke coupled up with Tommy on day one
Love Island's Megan Clarke coupled up with Tommy on day one. Picture: ITV2

Love Island 2025 returned to our TV screens on Monday 9th June as we prepare for a summer of love twists, bombshells and shock dumping.

Read more Love Island news here:

Listen live to Capital, and catch up on any shows you missed, on Global Player.

Latest Love Island News

Love Island's Conor Phillips reveals advice he received from previous winner

Love Island's Conor Phillips reveals advice he received from past winner

This is the reason why Maura Higgins was replaced on Love Island USA.

Real reason why Maura Higgins was replaced on Love Island USA revealed

Love Island 2025's big bombshell twist 'revealed' after fans spot major clue

Love Island 2025's big bombshell twist 'revealed' after fans spot major clue

Who is coupled up on Love Island 2025?

Who's coupled up with who on Love Island 2025? Series 12's couples revealed

How Helena Ford was cast on Love Island

Wild way Love Island’s Helena Ford was cast on series 12 revealed

Hot On Capital

Listen to Capital Buzz on Global Player here.

How to listen to the Capital Buzz playlist

Maxton Hall Season 2: Release Date, Cast, Plot, Trailers And News About The Prime Drama

Maxton Hall season 2: Release date, cast, book plot, trailers and news about the Prime drama
Ginny & Georgia season 3 originally had a completely different ending

Ginny & Georgia season 3 originally had a completely different ending

Who does Georgia kill in Ginny & Georgia? All her murders explained

Who does Georgia kill in Ginny & Georgia? All her murders explained

The Summer I Turned Pretty season 3 has confirmed a bunch of new cast members

The Summer I Turned Pretty introduces seven new cast members for season 3

Is Georgia found guilty in Ginny & Georgia season 3? How her trial ends and the truth behind Tom's murder

Is Georgia found guilty in Ginny & Georgia season 3? Here's who is sent to prison for Tom's murder
Ginny & Georgia season 4: Release date, cast, plot spoilers and news about the Netflix series

Ginny & Georgia season 4: Release date, cast, plot spoilers and news about the Netflix series
Beyoncé Cowboy Carter Tour setlist: Every song Beyoncé plays revealed

Beyoncé Cowboy Carter Tour setlist: Every song Beyoncé performs in London

Beyoncé Cowboy Carter Tour start times: What time does Beyoncé go on stage?

Beyoncé Cowboy Carter Tour start times: What time does Beyoncé go on stage?

Sophie Lee is a rumoured contestant in this year's Love Island.

Love Island's Sophie Lee details life-threatening accident that left her face scarred

Love Island's Tommy Bradley is hoping his chat and charm will win over the ladies in the villa

Love Island's Tommy Bradley: Age, job and more

Love Island’s Conor Phillips is finding love in the villa

Love Island’s Conor Phillips: Age, job, where he’s from and more

Love Island's Harry Cooksley is looking to find a serious romance this summer

Love Island's Harry Cooksley: Age, football team, connection to Declan Rice and more

Shakira Khan is joining the cast of Love Island 2025

Love Island's Shakira Khan: Her age, job, Instagram and more

Love Island is welcoming jet setter Helena Ford to the villa this summer

Love Island's Helena Ford: Her age, job, Justin Bieber connection and more

Love Island's Dejon Noel-Williams is the son of a famous footballer

Love Island's Dejon Noel-Williams: Age, job, his famous dad and more

Megan Forte Clarke is part of Love Island's 2025 cast

Love Island's Megan Forte Clarke: Age, job, why she went viral and more

Love Island 2025 is welcoming Blu Chegini to the line up

Love Island's Blu Chegini: His age, job, secret talent and more

Love Island 2025 is welcoming Ben Holbrough into the villa this year

Love Island's Ben Holbrough: Age, job, where he's from and more

Alima Cagio is heading into the Love Island villa this year

Love Island's Alima Gagio: From her age, job, glamorous Instagram life and more

More Movies & TV News

Megan Moore is sick of the dating scene and heading into the Love Island 2025 villa

Love Island's Megan Moore: Age, where she's from, her specialist job and more

Tom Felton slammed for defending playing Draco again in spite of J.K. Rowling’s transphobia

Tom Felton slammed for defending playing Draco again in spite of J.K. Rowling’s transphobia
What time does Love Island 2025 start and how long is it on for?

What time does Love Island 2025 start tonight and how long is it on for?

Ginny & Georgia's Diesel La Torraca responds to claims he looks "too old" to play Austin now

Ginny & Georgia's Diesel La Torraca responds to claims he looks "too old" to play Austin now
MAFS Australia's Awhina and Billy finally confirm they're dating

MAFS Australia's Awhina and Billy finally confirm they're dating

TV & Films

Love Island

Married At First Sight Australia

Only Murders in the Building

The Kardashians

Big Brother 2025

Bridgerton

Selling Sunset