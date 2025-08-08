Are Love Island's Megan and Conor still together?

8 August 2025, 17:29

Megan and Conor pictured together outside the villa.
Are Love Island's Megan and Conor still together? Picture: ITV

By Lily Bell

Love Island's Megan and Conor were dumped from the villa before the final, so are they still together now or have they split?

It seems the luck of the Irish came in handy for Love Island stars Megan Forte Clarke and Conor Phillips, as they got a second chance at love in the villa.

Despite the OG islanders meeting at the beginning of the show, Megan actually spent most of her time getting to know Tommy Bradley, until Megan and Conor both confessed their underlying feelings for each other. Megan and Conor decided to give it a real go but soon after Megan was dumped from the island, after receiving the most public votes for least favourite girl.

In a shocking Love Island twist, Megan and fellow dumped islander Blu Chegini made an unexpected return to the villa. Although Megan was dumped for a second time, she was able to walk away with her man by her side.

Megan and Conor having a date outside the villa.
Megan and Conor reunited after she was dumped. Picture: ITV

Are Megan and Conor still together?

You'll be very glad to hear that Megan and Conor are still very much together!

In their exit interview outside the villa, Megan said: "First time I came out, I was alone. I came back, got what I wanted, so I can't complain.

She continued: "Yeah, I'm excited to do all the fun stuff with Con on the outside."

Although Conor left the villa having coupled up with the most girls this season, he admitted: "I think each time nothing really compared to the connection I had with Megan. So, I'm buzzing."

Conor made his return to social media with an Instagram post captioned "finished business", followed by a series of images of him and Megan throughout their time together on the show.

Fans and fellow islanders were quick to support the Irish duo, one commented: "Yessssirrr the Irish done us proud, what a gent Conor was and Megan had the sense of humour 😂❤️👏."

Another penned: "The best couple!"

Whilst, islander Helena Ford said "Got there in the end captain con ✌️" and Andrada Pop commented "My guys ❤️".

Love Island's Megan Forte Clarke spills all in "Who Said That?"

