It's been revealed that James Arthur has been messaging Love Island's Megan Barton-Hanson on Instagram during a game of 'DM Chicken' with Roman, Vick and Sonny.

Megan Barton-Hanson, who has been recently linked with footballer Dele Alli scanned through her direct messages during Capital Breakfast with Roman Kemp, picking out all the verified celebs who'd been dropping her messages.

Incredibly, the first DM was in fact from A-lister Amy Schumer! Megan revealed, "So she follows me, I found that out and was like ‘oh my god!’ and then sent her a massive fan girl DM and was like ‘oh my god, I love you so much’ and this was her reply: ‘Oh man, that means so much to me, thank you Megan. I absolutely loved you on the show, I’m rooting for you’.”

However, it was a DM from James Arthur that definitely grabbed everyone's attention the most. Although she revealed that the 'Empty Space' had in fact messaged her, she noted that the message was a bit too risqué for radio, adding, "I’m not gonna repeat it. But is it really a shock? He’s like a serial DM-er."

