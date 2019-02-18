Love Island's Megan Barton-Hanson Denied Entry Into Primark By Security

18 February 2019, 12:58

Love Island star, Megan Barton-Hanson was prevented from going into a clothing store, but later explained it was because the shop was shutting.

Love Island's Megan Barton-Hanson has spent a lot of time in the press, recently - following her split from Wes Nelson - but now she's making the headlines for a new reason.

The model filmed herself heading towards Primark, only to be stopped by the security. She posted the video to her 1.8 million followers, via Instagram Story.

Megan Barton-Hanson recently split from Love Island's Wes Nelson
Megan Barton-Hanson recently split from Love Island's Wes Nelson. Picture: Getty

Captioning it as "ahhh bless him!", the video shows the security forcing Megan to leave the store after she tried to enter.

She later wrote about the incident, claiming that it was just a joke. Megan said "So in answer to all your DMs, the security wouldn't let me in because it was shutting but I really needed to get something...

"Turn into the biggest child when I'm with my brother [Kurtis Barton-Hanson]," continued Megan.

