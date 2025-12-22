Love Island's Meg and Dejon announce split after seven months

22 December 2025, 15:38

Meg and Dejon pictured outside the villa and posing together in a selfie.
Meg and Dejon confirm split after holidaying in Egypt. Picture: ITV & Instagram

By Lily Bell

The Love Island couple have announced their split after reportedly "rowing non-stop recently".

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Love Island couple Meg Moore and Dejon Noel-Williams have taken to social media to officially announce their split, following reports in the tabloids that the pair had been "rowing non-stop recently".

From their first day in the villa, OG Islanders Meg and Dejon instantly connected. However, the pair went on to experience many highs and lows in the show. Despite their trials and tribulations, they were the first couple of the series to become boyfriend and girlfriend.

Dumped just days before the final, Meg told the cameras they were "real at the end of the day" and would prove everyone wrong on "the outside world".

However, the pair have been plagued with breakup speculation. It was only recently reported that they were on a make-or-break holiday which they swiftly denied. Now, the pair have taken to social media to confirm that they've called it quits.

A screenshot from Meg's Instagram story.
Meg took to Instagram stories to announce their split. Picture: Instagram

In an emotional statement, Meg wrote: "To all of you 🫶🏻 It saddens me that I've had to write this unexpectedly but I always want to be honest with everyone that's supported and followed me along my journey in finding love!

"I am truly gutted to announce that mine and Dejons relationship has come to an end. I'm so grateful for all the good times we shared and I want to thank you all for the support and love you gave to me and us through our relationship.

"You've all been an amazing part of this journey 🤍"

She added: "All I ask of now is please respect my privacy and have a little patience and understanding as I try navigate this turn Meg x"

A screenshot from Dejon's Instagram story.
Dejon also took to instagram stories to confirm their split. Picture: Instagram

Dejon then took to Instagram stories sharing the news, writing: "It is with great sadness that I have parted ways with Meg after almost 7 months together.

"Navigating a relationship after the intensity of the villa has had incredible memories, but also came with difficulties, especially being in the public eye, trying to incorporate work as a personal trainer and setting up a new business along the way."

He finished off the story: "I wish things could have been different, and this next period of adjustment will be hard for us both, but I wish Meg nothing but the best for the future ❤️."

This news comes after tabloids reported the pair had gone on holiday to "smooth things over", following a period of unfollowing and re-following each other on Instagram. But, Dejon swiftly denied these rumours and shared a TikTok video of Meg styling his hair while on holiday, captioning it: "POV: You let your girlfriend style your hair."

