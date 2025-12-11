Why did Love Island's Meg and Dejon split?

11 December 2025, 10:37 | Updated: 11 December 2025, 12:15

Meg and Dejon smiling in a selfie and pictured in the villa looking serious.
Meg and Dejon have reportedly split after 'rowing non -stop'. . Picture: Instagram & ITV

By Lily Bell

Love Island's Megan and Dejon have called it quits, but why? Here's what we know about their split.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

After leaving the villa, Love Island couple Meg Moore and Dejon Noel-Williams faced a lot of split speculation. And while they defended their relationship for four months after the show, they've now reportedly called it quits for good.

From their very first day in the villa, OG Islanders Meg and Dejon connected. Throughout their time on the show, the couple experienced many highs and lows, but ultimately they grew stronger and became the first pair to make their relationship official.

Despite being dumped just days before the final, the pair remained in good spirits. Dejon told the cameras: "A lot of people have their opinions on both me and Meg. We both know how we feel about each other."

However, it has now been reported they've called time on their relationship - here's why.

Meg and Dejon pictured together outside the villa.
Meg and Dejon were dumped days before the final;. Picture: ITV

Why did Love Island's Meg and Dejon split?

Meg and Dejon are said to have broken up while on holiday in Dubai. A friend of the pair told the tabloids: “Meg and Dejon have been rowing non-stop recently, but were hoping this holiday would smooth things over.

“Clearly that hasn’t worked as they have had another massive row and called it a day, even cutting all ties on socials.”

The pal added: “Holidays together can be intense for any couple so we’re hoping they manage to work things out. Sometimes with these two, they’re off one minute, back on the next but things aren’t great between them at all right now.

“You wouldn’t even know from their social media that they are in Dubai together, because all of the content they have been posting hasn’t had each other in it."

It was also reported that they've been unfollowing and re-following each other for the past week - something fans have noticed. One fan commented on Meg's recent Instagram post, saying: "Why aren't you following Dejon no more?"

It should be noted that their split is still only alleged. So far, neither of them has come out to confirm the news, plus the source quoted them as being in Dubai, when the pair have actually tagged a resort in Sharm El Sheikh, Egypt.

Dejon and Meg pictured smiling together.
Dejon recently responded to cheating allegations. Picture: Instagram

This breakup might not come as a surprise to some Love Island fans, as it wasn't long ago Dejon was forced to respond to cheating allegations.

Rumours of infidelity began after islander Emma Munro claimed he had sent 'flirty messages' to co-star Alima Gagigo behind Meg's back. Emma had posted a TikTok saying she was "sitting on information that could ruin an entire relationship".

It was later reported by a tabloid source that Dejon had been texting Alima, they said: "It’s so messy. Everyone knows Dejon has sent Alima these flirty messages behind Meg’s back.

"Alima isn’t entertaining it, she’s so busy and thriving outside the villa and wouldn’t ever move to another woman’s man. But Dejon sent these texts openly and all the Islanders are talking about it."

Alima responded to the claims with a TikTok video, saying they were "just friends" and he was like her "older brother", insisting it was only "fake news".

Dejon also shut down the allegations, writing on Instagram: "Guys don't believe everything you read, the only person I'm exchanging flirty messaged with is my girlfriend @megann.mooree."

