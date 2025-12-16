Have Love Island's Meg and Dejon split?

16 December 2025, 14:53

Meg and Dejon pictured smiling together and having a serious conversation in the villa.
Have Meg and Dejon split. Picture: Instagram & ITV

By Lily Bell

Love Island's Meg Moore and Dejon Noel-Williams recently sparked split rumours - but have the couple actually broken up? Here's what we know.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Since leaving the villa, Love Island couple Meg Moore and Dejon Noel-Williams have been fighting off breakup rumours left, right, and centre. While they've continued to defend their relationship, it seems things have only gotten worse for the couple recently.

From their very first day in the villa, OG Islanders Meg and Dejon instantly connected. Despite experiencing many highs and lows in the villa, the pair weren’t phased, as they were the first couple of the series to become boyfriend and girlfriend.

When they were later dumped, just days before the final, the pair remained in good spirits. Dejon said: "A lot of people have their opinions on both me and Meg. We both know how we feel about each other."

Meg agreed with him, saying they were "real at the end of the day" and would prove everyone wrong on "the outside world". However recently it was reported that the pair had called it quits, but here's the truth.

Meg and Dejon pictured outside the villa.
Meg and Dejon were dumped before the finale. Picture: ITV

Have Love Island's Meg and Dejon split?

No, Meg and Dejon are still together and have been on holiday together. This confirmation comes after the pair were plagued with breakup speculation after the tabloids reported that they had split after "rowing non-stop recently".

The tabloid source claimed they had gone on holiday to Dubai to try and "smooth things over," adding: “They have had another massive row and called it a day, even cutting all ties on socials. Holidays together can be intense for any couple so we’re hoping they manage to work things out.

"Sometimes with these two, they’re off one minute, back on the next but things aren’t great between them at all right now."

At the time, it was also reported that they had been unfollowing and re-following each other on Instagram for the past week - something which didn't go unnoticed by fans. One fan commented on a recent post by Meg: "Why aren't you following Dejon no more?"

Meg and Dejon pictured smiling together in a selfie.
Dejon recently responded to cheating allegations. Picture: Instagram

Although they hardly posted any pictures together from their holiday, Dejon seemingly confirmed they're still together when he shared a TikTok video of Meg doing different hairstyles on him while on their hotel balcony.

He wrote across the video: "POV: You let your girlfriend style your hair."

This came after he already indirectly addressed the tabloid report, captioning an Instagram post: "Apparently I’m in Dubai." This was a clear dig at the tabloid report as they'd claimed they were in holiday in Dubai while they're actually away in Egypt.

Read more about Love Island here:

Listen live to Capital, and catch up on any shows you missed, on Global Player.

Latest Love Island News

The Love Island All Stars is rumoured to have Andrada Pop, Liam Reardon and Jess Harding

Love Island All Stars 2026 rumoured cast revealed

Maya Jama's Love Island: All Star promo image and Casey and Gabby being announced winners.

Love Island bosses have "banned" these past contestants from All Stars

Love Island's Meg and Dejon have addressed their reported split with cryptic posts

Love Island's Meg and Dejon break silence on 'split' with cryptic posts

Meg and Dejon smiling in a selfie and pictured in the villa looking serious.

Why did Love Island's Meg and Dejon split?

Love Island's Harrison and Lauren on Aftersun

Are Love Island's Harrison and Lauren still together?

Hot On Capital

Josh pictured during his audition on The Next Act and December 10 promo image.

Who is Josh from December 10? His age, hometown and Instagram revealed

Boots season 2: Release date, cast, book spoilers and news about the Netflix show

Here's why Netflix cancelled Boots ahead of season 2

Heated Rivalry intimacy coordinator reveals what happens if an actor gets aroused during a sex scene

Heated Rivalry intimacy coordinator reveals what happens if an actor gets aroused during a sex scene
December 10 already set for follow up documentary series after 'Simon Cowell: The Next Act'

December 10 already set for follow up documentary series after 'Simon Cowell: The Next Act'
Natalie Tippett has responded to backlash over her relationship with David Harbour

'Madeline' from Lily Allen's album responds to hate over David Harbour relationship

Here's what time Percy Jackson season 2 episode 3 comes out

Here's what time Percy Jackson season 2 episode 3 comes out

Angry Ginge's promo image a pictured with Lisa Riley on a live stream.

I'm A Celeb's Angry Ginge confesses secret crush on "beautiful" campmate

Kylie Minogue spills on Met Gala after party with Jonathan Bailey and Andrew Scott

Kylie Minogue spills on "wild" Met Gala interaction with Jonathan Bailey and Andrew Scott

Stranger Things 5 Volume 2 trailer leaves fans concerned Steve and Dustin will die

Stranger Things 5 Volume 2 trailer leaves fans concerned Steve and Dustin will die

Simon Cowell has introduced his new boyband - December 10

Who are December 10? Meet Simon Cowell's new Netflix boy band

A picture of December 10 posing together and Simon Cowell pictured at a red carpet event.

December 10 reveal what it's really like to work with Simon Cowell

Simon Cowell's boy band December 10 share their first-ever music video

Simon Cowell's boy band December 10 release their first-ever music video

How to listen to the Capital Buzz playlist

How to listen to the Capital Buzz playlist

Leigh and Davide pictured smiling at a red carpet event and Keye looking angry on MAFS.

MAFS UK's Leigh defends Davide's new relationship after 'shady' Keye remark

Simon Cowell and his new boy band 'December 10'

Simon Cowell's new boy band name 'December 10' has One Direction fans divided

Louis Tomlinson and Zara McDermott's relationship timeline so far

Louis Tomlinson and Zara McDermott dating timeline – their relationship so far

Is there a Cheetah Girls 4 movie being made? The Cheetah Girls 4 rumours explained

Will there be a Cheetah Girls 4? The new movie rumours explained

Raye and Louis pictured performing at Capital's Jingle Bell Ball.

Will there be a Capital's Jingle Bell Ball in 2026?

All the ways to watch Capital's Jingle Bell Ball 2025 from home

How to watch Capital’s Jingle Bell Ball 2025

Events

When is Capital's Jingle Bell Ball on TV?

When is Capital's Jingle Bell Ball on TV? Here's when it airs on ITV

More Movies & TV News

Here's when new episodes of Taylor Swift's Eras Tour documentary come out

Are there more Taylor Swift documentary episodes? When the next episodes come out

Taylor Swift in The End Of An Era documentary

Taylor Swift breaks down in tears after meeting Southport attack families in new documentary
Do Shane and Ilya end up together in Heated Rivalry? Here's what happens in the books

Do Shane and Ilya end up together in Heated Rivalry? Here's what happens in the books

What time does Taylor Swift's documentary come out on Disney Plus?

Taylor Swift documentary release time and exactly when it comes out on Disney+

April's MAFS promo image and pictured laughing during an interview.

MAFS UK April reveals 2023 groom slid in her DMs

Trending TV Shows

See more Trending TV Shows

Love Island

Married At First Sight

Stranger Things

Squid Game

The Kardashians

Bridgerton