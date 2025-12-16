Have Love Island's Meg and Dejon split?

Have Meg and Dejon split. Picture: Instagram & ITV

By Lily Bell

Love Island's Meg Moore and Dejon Noel-Williams recently sparked split rumours - but have the couple actually broken up? Here's what we know.

Since leaving the villa, Love Island couple Meg Moore and Dejon Noel-Williams have been fighting off breakup rumours left, right, and centre. While they've continued to defend their relationship, it seems things have only gotten worse for the couple recently.

From their very first day in the villa, OG Islanders Meg and Dejon instantly connected. Despite experiencing many highs and lows in the villa, the pair weren’t phased, as they were the first couple of the series to become boyfriend and girlfriend.

When they were later dumped, just days before the final, the pair remained in good spirits. Dejon said: "A lot of people have their opinions on both me and Meg. We both know how we feel about each other."

Meg agreed with him, saying they were "real at the end of the day" and would prove everyone wrong on "the outside world". However recently it was reported that the pair had called it quits, but here's the truth.

Meg and Dejon were dumped before the finale. Picture: ITV

Have Love Island's Meg and Dejon split?

No, Meg and Dejon are still together and have been on holiday together. This confirmation comes after the pair were plagued with breakup speculation after the tabloids reported that they had split after "rowing non-stop recently".

The tabloid source claimed they had gone on holiday to Dubai to try and "smooth things over," adding: “They have had another massive row and called it a day, even cutting all ties on socials. Holidays together can be intense for any couple so we’re hoping they manage to work things out.

"Sometimes with these two, they’re off one minute, back on the next but things aren’t great between them at all right now."

At the time, it was also reported that they had been unfollowing and re-following each other on Instagram for the past week - something which didn't go unnoticed by fans. One fan commented on a recent post by Meg: "Why aren't you following Dejon no more?"

Dejon recently responded to cheating allegations. Picture: Instagram

Although they hardly posted any pictures together from their holiday, Dejon seemingly confirmed they're still together when he shared a TikTok video of Meg doing different hairstyles on him while on their hotel balcony.

He wrote across the video: "POV: You let your girlfriend style your hair."

This came after he already indirectly addressed the tabloid report, captioning an Instagram post: "Apparently I’m in Dubai." This was a clear dig at the tabloid report as they'd claimed they were in holiday in Dubai while they're actually away in Egypt.

