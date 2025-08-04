Are Love Island's Meg and Dejon still together?

Are Meg and Dejon still together? Picture: ITV

By Lily Bell

Love Island's Meg Moore and Dejon Noel-Williams became official in the villa, but since being dumped are they still together now or have they split?

OG Love Island 2025 couple Meg Moore and Dejon Noel-Williams, were dumped from the villa just days before the final, after a brutal confrontation with ex-islanders. But now they're out in the real world, are they still together or have they split?

After the dumped islanders came back to pick who they felt had the least genuine connection, Meg and Dejon ended up being booted from the island with several people questioning their connection. Their dumping came just days after the couple got into a handful of arguments.

They left the villa as boyfriend and girlfriend, determined to prove their doubters wrong.

So, now they're out of the villa, has their romance ended or are they still going strong? Here's what we know.

Meg and Dejon challenged islander opinions in a challenge. Picture: ITV

Are Meg and Dejon from Love Island still together?

At the time of writing, Meg and Dejon are in fact still together, and are already posting about each other on social media.

Making his return to social media, Dejon posted an Instagram story of Meg on a sun lounger at a pool relaxing alongside her Instagram handle and a heart emoji, which she has since reposted.

When leaving the villa they both seemed in good spirits, with Dejon saying: "A lot of people have their opinions on both me and Meg. We both know how we feel about each other."

Meg agreed with him saying: "We're real at the end of the day, so we'll prove them on the outside world. Without a doubt."

Dejon sharing his first Instagram story featuring Meg since leaving the villa. Picture: Instagram

The loved up couple looked cosy whilst speaking to host Maya Jama on Love Island: Aftersun, where Dejon addressed the theories about his 'alleged' game plan, that both fans and ex-islanders have accused him of.

He said: "I'm going to explore connections, I'm going to be flirty, I'm going to see what my strongest connections are but in the back in my head it was always Meg."

He continued: "I definitely see why there's lots of opinions about that and I feel like I could have explored connections with being less flirty."

Despite this, the couple are looking forward to spending time together after seeing family.

