Love Island’s Meg reveals next step with Dejon after shock dumping

Love Island's Meg reveals next step with Dejon. Picture: ITV

By Lily Bell

Love Island's Meg opens up after her brutal dumping - revealing her next step with Dejon and who she's rooting for to win.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

After facing a brutal confrontation with ex-islanders that resulted in Love Island's Meg Moore and Dejon Noel-Williams being dumped, Meg has revealed what her next steps with boyfriend Dejon are.

On Sunday night's episode (August 3rd), dumped islanders were back to pass their judgement on who they felt had the least genuine connection and they didn't hold back.

After yet another tense fire pit moment, Meg and Dejon got the most votes at 10 and were immediately dumped from the villa - missing out on the £50k prize money.

Meg's favourite memory is her date with Dejon. Picture: ITV

In an exit interview with ITV, 25-year-old Meg shared that she was "definitely ready to go and leave with D". She went on to explain that she wasn't shocked that that they had been dumped after "how things had ended after our date".

Despite the many challenges they faced, Meg said she "always knew it would be him" and that everything happened for a reason: "It ultimately made us stronger in our relationship"

As the OG couple step out into the real world, Meg has revealed what she thinks her next steps are with Dejon, saying: "Proving to everyone we are actually going to stay together! Spending time together and introducing one another to family and friends."

One of these couples will be crowned the winners of 2025. Picture: ITV

As the Love Island final airs tonight, it seems Meg is rooting for her close friends in the villa, saying: " I think Angel and Ty are very strong in the sense of relationship. Yes they haven’t had tests or been in there long but their connection, I see something there straightaway".

The live final is set at the usual time of 9pm and end at 10.35pm, where we will see one of the four couples crowned the winners of 2025.

