Love Island's Meg and Dejon officially back together after on-and-off romance

26 August 2026, 12:05

Love Island stars Meg Moore and Dejon Noel-Williams pictured together and with grand girlfriend proposal.
Love Island's Meg and Dejon officially back together after on-and-off romance. Picture: Instagram

By Lily Bell

Love Island stars Meg Moore and Dejon Noel-Williams have taken to social media to hard launch their relationship after their split last year.

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After their split last year, former Love Island stars Meg Moore and Dejon Noel-Williams are officially back together, having made their relationship official for a second time.

Meg and Dejon were one of the strongest couples on the show last year. They coupled up from the start, went from exclusive to official and even dropped the l-bomb in the villa.

Four months later, rumours started circulating while they were on holiday that they had been "rowing non-stop" and Dejon had reportedly been sending flirtatious messages to co-star Alima Gagigo, which he denied. Shortly after, the pair announced their split on social media.

Many months later, the pair are better than ever and have taken to social media to reveal that they’re back together in a series of loved-up snaps.

Love Island stars Meg Moore and Dejon Noel-Williams pictured outside the villa.
Love Island stars Meg and Dejon were dumped just days before the final. Picture: ITV

Taking to Instagram, Meg and Dejon made the announcement in a sweet post. Dejon's grand girlfriend proposal saw a London hotel room filled with balloons and petals, along with a message that read: "Will you be my girlfriend baby girl?”

Meg's caption read: "life brought us back to where we started 🫶🏼 boyfriennn and girlfriendd are sooo back."

In the comments, Dejon simply commented: "My Meg ❤️‍🔥."

Many former Love Island stars flooded the comments with support for the couple. Jess Harding wrote, "Awwww❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️ finally". While Lauren Wood commented: "Awwww happy for you❤️❤️❤️."

Meanwhile, American Islander Yamen Sanders wrote, "Love wins 🤞🏾❤️" and Shaq Muhammad said, "Cuties ❤️".

Love Island stars Meg Moore and Dejon Noel-Williams at girlfriend proposal.
Love Island star Dejon asked Meg to be his girlfriend again. Picture: Instagram

Making the split announcement last year, Meg shared an emotional statement on Instagram. She wrote: "I am truly gutted to announce that mine and Dejons relationship has come to an end. I'm so grateful for all the good times we shared and I want to thank you all for the support and love you gave to me and us through our relationship."

Dejon also shared an Instagram story, he wrote: "It is with great sadness that I have parted ways with Meg after almost 7 months together.

"Navigating a relationship after the intensity of the villa has had incredible memories, but also came with difficulties, especially being in the public eye."

Between their split and now they were rumoured to have rekindled things multiple times, but now they are officially boyfriend and girlfriend again!

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