Love Island OGs Meg and Dejon leave villa after brutal dumping by ex-islanders. Picture: ITV

By Abbie Reynolds

Love Island's Meg Moore and Dejon Noel-Williams were dumped from the villa the day before the final.

Meg Moore and Dejon Noel-Williams have had a perfect Love Island journey on paper, but thanks to their former co-stars they have just narrowly missed the final this year.

Not only have they been coupled up since day one, gone exclusive, and made their relationship official they've already dropped the 'l-bomb'. While they'll be leaving the villa with what they came for they had to leave during the most brutal dumping of the series.

On Sunday night's episode (August 3rd), dumped Love Island stars like Billykiss Azeez, Harrison Solomon, Malisha Jordan, Blu Chegini and more, returned to the villa to pick who would leave the show.

Dejon and Meg became boyfriend and girlfriend on Love Island 2025. Picture: ITV

The ex-islanders returned to the Love Island villa for the final dumping. Picture: ITV

Angel Swift and Ty Isherwood were vulnerable in the dumping alongside Meg and Dejon after receiving the fewest votes (among the remaining couples) for most compatible from the public.

Before Billykiss and Andrada Pop voted, Angel and Ty, and Meg and Dejon were tied at seven votes each. But since Billykiss and Andrada both voted for Meg and Dejon it meant they had nine votes and were therefore dumped from the villa.

While many of the islanders were pretty clear in their reasons for dumping Meg and Dejon, Andrada was the most cut-throat in saying exactly how she felt.

Tension stirs for Meg and Dejon in Knowing Me, Knowing You game on Love Island

The Irish star said she found recent scenes on the show "cringe" as she addressed how Dejon had been referring to the cameras throughout his final date with Meg.

Viewers of the show have been sharing their immediate reaction to the dumping online, with one saying on X: "ANDRADA BOUGHT UP THE CAMERA COMMENT OH MY GOD WHY DID WE EVER GET RID OF THIS QUEEN!!!! CLOCK HIM ANDRADAAAAAA"

Another penned: "I actually can’t believe we’ve won and Meg and Dejon are out - this is my World Cup"

A third said: "MEG & DEJON DUMPED??? WE DESERVE A BANK HOLIDAY, WAR IS OVER!!"

This comes just less than 24 hours before the Love Island series 12 final which means Toni and Cach, Shakira and Harry, Yasmin and Jamie and Angel and Ty are finalists this year.

