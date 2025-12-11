Love Island's Meg and Dejon break silence on 'split' with cryptic posts

11 December 2025, 12:23

Love Island's Meg and Dejon have addressed their reported split with cryptic posts
Love Island's Meg and Dejon have addressed their reported split with cryptic posts. Picture: Instagram / ITV

By Abbie Reynolds

Love Island Megan Moore and Dejon Noel-Williams have shared cryptic posts after it was reported they split.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

It was reported today (December 11th), four months after they appeared on Love Island, that Megan Moore and Dejon Noel-Williams had split due to a heated row on holiday.

A source said: "Meg and Dejon have been rowing non-stop recently, but were hoping this holiday would smooth things over. Clearly that hasn’t worked as they have had another massive row and called it a day, even cutting all ties on socials."

Their split is still only alleged as neither of them have come out and confirmed the news, plus the source quoted them as being in Dubai, when the pair have tagged a resort in Sharm El Sheikh, Egypt.

Despite this, it looks like the pair have addressed the split report in their own cryptic ways.

Meg Moore shares picture from holiday and Dejon is nowhere to be seen
Meg Moore shares picture from holiday and Dejon is nowhere to be seen. Picture: Instagram

Both Meg and Dejon have been sharing snippets of their trip but have noticeably chosen to not include each other in their posts.

After the news broke, Meg took to Instagram to share a video of her enjoying her breakfast in the pool alone. With Dejon nowhere to be seen, she wrote over it "MOOD".

While neither of them have posted each other during the trip, it's clear to see they're on the same holiday as their posts are nearly identical.

Meanwhile, Dejon shared a post of him in the same pool, with the same breakfast set up without Meg in any of the pictures either.

He captioned the post, "Apparently I’m in Dubai", a clear dig at the tabloid sources claiming they're in holiday in Dubai while they're actually in Egypt.

This throws into question how credible the split reports are, but the source had said that as a couple the pair have been "on and off" recently.

"Holidays together can be intense for any couple so we’re hoping they manage to work things out. Sometimes with these two, they’re off one minute, back on the next but things aren’t great between them at all right now,“ they said.

Even before the news broke, the couple had been following and unfollowing each other on Instagram, which didn't go unnoticed to fans.

And, at the time of writing, the pair are not following each other, despite following each other earlier today.

Read more about Love Island here:

Love Island UK's Meg and Dejon reveal whether they CHEATED in one of the challenges | Capital

Listen live to Capital, and catch up on any shows you missed, onGlobal Player.

Latest Love Island News

Meg and Dejon smiling in a selfie and pictured in the villa looking serious.

Why did Love Island's Meg and Dejon split?

The Love Island All Stars is rumoured to have Andrada Pop, Liam Reardon and Jess Harding

Love Island All Stars 2026 cast is hotting up

Love Island's Harrison and Lauren on Aftersun

Are Love Island's Harrison and Lauren still together?

Lauren Wood has spoken out about her split from Harrison Solomon amid Samie Elishi dating rumours

Love Island's Lauren speaks out after Harrison's date with Samie Elishi

Samie Elishi [left] Harrison and Lauren in Love Island [right]

Love Island's Harrison 'dating' another Islander two weeks after Lauren split

Hot On Capital

April's MAFS promo image and pictured laughing during an interview.

MAFS UK April reveals 2023 groom slid in her DMs

Simon Cowell at a red carpet and pictured with his son.

Why Simon Cowell's huge net worth won't be inherited by his son

December 10 is Simon Cowell's new boyband

Simon Cowell's boyband December 10 tease exciting fresh music

What time does Taylor Swift's documentary come out on Disney Plus?

Taylor Swift documentary release time and exactly when it comes out on Disney+

Angry Ginge's siste rand mum on I'm A Celeb

I'm A Celeb fans rush to defend Angry Ginge's sister from hate

Who plays Tyson in Percy Jackson? Daniel Diemer's age, height, previous roles and more

Who plays Tyson in Percy Jackson? Daniel Diemer's age, height, previous roles and more

Simon Cowell has introduced his new boyband - December 10

Who are December 10? Meet Simon Cowell's new Netflix boy band

Taylor Swift pictured on Stephen Colbert's talkshow and masters announcement post.

Taylor Swift reveals how she chose which albums to re-record first

When is Capital's Jingle Bell Ball on TV?

When is Capital's Jingle Bell Ball on TV? Here's when it airs on ITV

All the ways to watch Capital's Jingle Bell Ball 2025 from home

How to watch Capital’s Jingle Bell Ball 2025

Events

Taylor Swift shares her favourite Taylor Swift songs on The Late Show with Stephen Colbert

Taylor Swift reveals her favourite Taylor Swift songs

MAFS UK 2025 cast will reunite once more for a TV special

MAFS UK 2025 confirm surprise second reunion episode

Here's what time Heated Rivalry episode 4 comes out

Here's what time Heated Rivalry episode 4 comes out

Wicked For Good director explains major deleted Glinda scene that was cut from the movie

Wicked For Good director explains deleted Glinda scene that was cut from the movie

Alex Warren

Alex Warren wins Capital’s Biggest Breakthrough Artist at 2025 Global Player Awards

Emily In Paris season 5 is coming to our screens this December

When does Emily In Paris season 5 come out?

Bailey and Rebecca smiling together and Bec pictured posing.

MAFS UK's Rebecca confirms new relationship after split from Bailey

I'm A Celebrity winner Angry Ginge reportedly lost money by going on the show

I'm A Celebrity's Angry Ginge 'lost hundreds of thousands of pounds' going on the show

Ant and Dec in the I'm A Celebrity jungle

When does I'm A Celebrity All Stars start? Air date confirmed

Aitch's I'm A Celeb promo image and Angry Ginge being crowned King of The Jungle.

I'm A Celeb's Aitch predicted Ginge's win before filming even started

More Movies & TV News

Here's how to listen to WSQK radio 'The Squawk' on Global Player in the UK and the US

How to listen to Stranger Things' The Squawk radio station on Global Player

MAFS UK's April finally addresses whether she's dating Ashley

MAFS UK's April reveals truth of Ashley romance rumours

Heated Rivalry intimacy coordinator reveals what props they use to safeguard sex scenes

Heated Rivalry intimacy coordinator reveals what props they use to safeguard sex scenes

I'm A Celebrity Coming Out 2025 date has been confirmed

When's the I'm A Celeb reunion? I'm A Celebrity Coming Out 2025 date confirmed

Skeet Ulrich reveals original Scream 7 ending before Melissa Barrera was fired

Skeet Ulrich reveals original Scream 7 ending before Melissa Barrera was fired

Trending TV Shows

See more Trending TV Shows

Love Island

Married At First Sight

Stranger Things

Squid Game

The Kardashians

Bridgerton