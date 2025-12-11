Love Island's Meg and Dejon break silence on 'split' with cryptic posts

Love Island's Meg and Dejon have addressed their reported split with cryptic posts. Picture: Instagram / ITV

By Abbie Reynolds

Love Island Megan Moore and Dejon Noel-Williams have shared cryptic posts after it was reported they split.

Loading audio...

It was reported today (December 11th), four months after they appeared on Love Island, that Megan Moore and Dejon Noel-Williams had split due to a heated row on holiday.

A source said: "Meg and Dejon have been rowing non-stop recently, but were hoping this holiday would smooth things over. Clearly that hasn’t worked as they have had another massive row and called it a day, even cutting all ties on socials."

Their split is still only alleged as neither of them have come out and confirmed the news, plus the source quoted them as being in Dubai, when the pair have tagged a resort in Sharm El Sheikh, Egypt.

Despite this, it looks like the pair have addressed the split report in their own cryptic ways.

Meg Moore shares picture from holiday and Dejon is nowhere to be seen. Picture: Instagram

Both Meg and Dejon have been sharing snippets of their trip but have noticeably chosen to not include each other in their posts.

After the news broke, Meg took to Instagram to share a video of her enjoying her breakfast in the pool alone. With Dejon nowhere to be seen, she wrote over it "MOOD".

While neither of them have posted each other during the trip, it's clear to see they're on the same holiday as their posts are nearly identical.

Meanwhile, Dejon shared a post of him in the same pool, with the same breakfast set up without Meg in any of the pictures either.

He captioned the post, "Apparently I’m in Dubai", a clear dig at the tabloid sources claiming they're in holiday in Dubai while they're actually in Egypt.

This throws into question how credible the split reports are, but the source had said that as a couple the pair have been "on and off" recently.

"Holidays together can be intense for any couple so we’re hoping they manage to work things out. Sometimes with these two, they’re off one minute, back on the next but things aren’t great between them at all right now,“ they said.

Even before the news broke, the couple had been following and unfollowing each other on Instagram, which didn't go unnoticed to fans.

And, at the time of writing, the pair are not following each other, despite following each other earlier today.

