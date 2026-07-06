Love Island Martha Rothwell: Age, job, where she’s from and more

6 July 2026, 21:00

Love Island bombshell Martha Rothwell promo image and pictured posing.
Who is Casa Amor bombshell Martha Rothwell? Picture: ITV & Instagram

By Lily Bell

Who is Love Island 2026' Martha Rothwell? From her age and job, to where she's from and her Instagram account, here's everything you need to know about the bombshell.

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Before making her Love Island debut, Casa Amor girl Martha Rothwell revealed she was ready to bring the "fun and good vibes".

When Martha was asked whether she was joining the dating show for drama or love, she replied: "A bit of both. I have the goal of finding love, but also a bit of other people’s drama on the side, just to watch while I’m on my journey."

Although she formed a connection with Aidan Murphy, who brought her back to the main villa, she admitted before entering the show that she couldn't decide between Aidan and his younger brother, Kavan Murphy.

While we watch Martha settle into villa life, here's everything you need to know about her including her age, job and where she's from.

Love Island's Martha Rothwell pictured posing in a mirror selfie.
Love Island's Martha admitted she never has a strategy when it comes to relationships. Picture: Instagram

How old is Love Island's Martha?

The bombshell is 25 years old, placing her in the middle age bracket in the villa.

Where is Love Island's Martha from?

She resides from London.

What is Martha from Love Island's job?

Martha may have one of the coolest jobs ever working as a personal shopper.

Love Island Martha Rothwell pictured posing in a white dress.
Love Island bombshell Martha Rothwell revealed she's not afraid to be ballsy. Picture: Instagram

What is Martha looking for on Love Island?

Before Martha made her Casa Amor entrance, she described her 'type on paper' as, "tall, dark and handsome". However, she noted that all her exes look different.

She added: "I think it’s more about personality, someone who can make you laugh and just give you those flutters."

Is Love Island's Martha on Instagram and TikTok?

Yes, here's her Instagram: @martharothwelll

And her TikTok handle is: @martharothwell

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