Love Island Mara Pirez: Age, job, where she's from and more

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7 July 2026, 20:50
Mara Pirez entered Love Island 2026 as a Casa Amor bombshell but who is she? Here's all the details you need to know including her Instagram.
Love Island 2026 introduced their best ever Casa Amor bombshells with one of them being Mara Pirez.
She explored a connection with Samraj as well as Simba who she ended up walking back into the main villa with, leaving his former partner Angelista single.
Standing her ground in the Love Island pad, Mara hasn't had an easy journey as Simba instantly regretted his decision to couple up with her. Staying calm, dignified and honest, she's now become a viewer's favourite.
But who is Love Island's Mara? How old is she and what's her job? Here's everything you need to know.
Mara is 25-years-old as she enters the villa which is the average age of contestants this year.
The youngest are Kavan and Mica at 21-years-old with the oldest being Lorenzo and Lola at 28-years-old.
When she's not enjoying the sunshine in the villa, you'll find Mara living in Luton.
You won't be surprised to hear that Mira's calm energy has landed her a job as a Nursery Manager.
Of course, like with most Love Island stars, she also content creates on the side and boasts a healthy Instagram following.
You don't work the influencer scene without making friends with a famous face or two but most notably, Mara is pals with former Love Island star Tanya Manhenga.
A contestant from 2023, she left the villa coupled up with Shaq Muhammad who was also an All Star in 2026.
Prior to heading into the villa, Mara was excited to bring the 'iconic' Casa Amor energy and was after someone tall, funny and intelligent.
Speaking about past relationships she said: "I would say [I got] knocked out in the first round. Quite a lot of self-sabotaging back then, now I think about it. But we’re growing. We want the babies, we want the marriage ring, we want all of that."
You can find out more about Mara over on her Instagram page @marapirez.