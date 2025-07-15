Love Island break silence on alleged viral Lucy Quinn voice note

15 July 2025, 20:30

Lucy Quinn's Love Island promo picture [left] and Lucy and Tommy after recoupling [right]
Love Island's Lucy has been accused of using Tommy to get to the final. Picture: ITV

By Abbie Reynolds

Love Island have broken their silence on the viral voice note allegedly sent by Lucy Quinn.

At the start of the year, it was all about those 'screenshots' which emerged during Love Island All Stars and now Love Island series 12 has been hit by voice note-gate.

After a smooth sailing start with Megan Forte Clarke, Tommy Bradley turned his eyes to Emily Moran after Megan and Conor Phillips set their sights on one another. But, sadly for Emily, Tommy's head was turned during Casa Amor by blonde bombshell Lucy Quinn who he brought back to the main villa.

So far, Lucy and Tommy have stayed in their little bubble and away from the villa's drama since they coupled up. But little do they know, they've been thrown into drama outside of the villa after a voice note allegedly sent by Lucy went viral.

Tommy and Lucy arriving in the main villa after Casa Amor
Tommy returned to the vill after Casa with Lucy. Picture: ITV

In the voice note someone with a Scouse accent says: "I've got a phone call today by the way, saying they want to fly me out on Tuesday or Monday. So they said to me on Sunday they'll let me know for 100 percent, but looks like I'm f------ going on one of those days.

"So they were like, get your stuff packed basically. I was like, 'I'm already packed love'. They asked me for my top three boys. And told them, I said, Tommy, I want Tommy. I feel like if I'm with Tommy I feel like I'll get all the way to the end."

It continues: "Because everyone loves him. I don't know if you've been watching it but that Megan's being sent home and I'm f------ made up. And she's being sent home because of the way she's treated Tommy. And do you know what, I'm made up that I've been watching it because I know how to act."

"Because she's being a f--- little s------ in there. The public have voted her out. So I just need to be left a nice girl and just f------ stick with Tommy."

Tommy and Lucy stand at the firepit after recoupling
Tommy and Lucy after recoupling. Picture: ITV

Naturally, the voice note has gained a lot of traction online and has become so unavoidable it was discussed on Love Island's Aftersun.

Amy Hart was the first to address it, saying: "There is a voice note that is on all of the socials, apparently from Lucy before she went in, where she says that her plan is to go in, get Tommy, stick with Tommy and make it to the end and that’s all she’s got to do is be a nice girl and she’ll get to the end.

"I mean, a lot of the comments on social media have been quite supportive of her saying, ‘Do you think that any of those Islanders haven’t had those conversations with their friends?' It’s a gameshow at the end of the day."

The show's host, Maya Jama,Maya Jama weighed in saying: “They just don’t have sneaky friends that are exposing it.”

Lucy Quinn at her 21st birthday party
Lucy Quinn arrived as a bombshell during Casa Amor. Picture: Instagram

Amy continued: "Exactly. Careful who you send your voicenotes to. She needs to learn about one-time voice notes, I think is the lesson here.

"But also as well, she’s a Casa Amor Bombshell. She has to have a target going in, and Tommy was the easiest target."

Sam Thompson added: "Yeah, but that’s so rogue. IF that is her, that’s so rogue."

"Yeah, we have no actual factual proof, but that’s what the streets are saying," Maya affirmed.

