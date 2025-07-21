Love Island's Tommy defends Lucy's voice note as she confirms it's real

21 July 2025, 11:30

Love Island's Tommy and Lucy on Aftersun
Love Island's Tommy defends Lucy's voice note as she confirms it's real. Picture: ITV

By Abbie Reynolds

Love Island's Lucy has finally addressed the viral voice note about Tommy - here's what he's said about it.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

While fans thought the viral voice note was going to be the end of Lucy Quinn and Tommy Bradley's romance, they've proved otherwise as they put on a united front during Love Island Aftersun.

While Lucy was in the villa a voice note believed to be sent by her started doing the rounds on social media. Now Lucy has confirmed this was in fact sent by her to a friend.

In the voice note she says: "Tommy, I want Tommy. I feel like if I'm with Tommy I feel like I'll get all the way to the end."

She also goes on to call Megan Forte Clarke, who was in a couple with Tommy, a "slapper". And when questioned about it by Maya Jama on Aftersun, she apologised for her comments about Megan and explained the motive behind the entire voice note.

Maya Jama quizzed Lucy over the voice note
Maya Jama quizzed Lucy over the voice note. Picture: ITV

While it was assumed that the voice note revealed her game plan to the win the show, Lucy denied this, as she said: "We probably have all done it, like sent voice notes to friends and obviously I really did trust that friend.

"Yes so with the Tommy situation I was just saying like, obviously he's a very nice boy and like that's why I wanted to get to know him."

She went on: "I did say like, 'Till the end', but [that] weren't the final. I meant like the end result, meaning like I'd like to be with him in the future, someone with really good morals and stuff like that."

The 21 year old added that her dad had said that Tommy was the kind of boy he'd like her to bring home.

Tommy and Lucy stand at the firepit after recoupling in Casa Amor
Tommy and Lucy after recoupling in Casa Amor. Picture: ITV

Surprisingly, Tommy defended Lucy's comments, saying: "You said as well, obviously at the time we're just characters on the screen to her.

"And I know you're very excited about going on the biggest reality show in the country, so you know emotions were very high. And you were speaking to one of your close friends."

He added: "I think it has been blown out of proportion a little bit because I'll be honest, I've said things to my friends in group chats that, if got leaked, might've made me look like a bad person.

"It's just your mates, do you know what I mean? You never expect everyone to listen to it."

Lucy sets the record straight about voicenote

Addressing the comments about Megan, Lucy said: "Obviously talking about Megan as well, I should have never commented on someone who I've never met before.

"So I do really apologise about that, I'm actually not that type of girl. It was rude of me to do that."

