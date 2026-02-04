Why did Lucinda split from Mert after Love Island Games?

4 February 2026, 20:55

Lucinda and Mert on Love Island Games and pictured smiling together.
Why did Lucinda split from Mert after Love Island Games? Picture: Getty & Instagram

By Lily Bell

Love Island All Stars' Lucinda Strafford split from ex Mert Okatan just weeks before entering the villa. Here's what we know about why they split.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

From winning a hefty $125k on Love Island Games late last year to making a dramatic bombshell entrance on All Stars, Lucinda Strafford clearly hasn't given up on finding love.

As viewers watch Lucinda make some daring moves in the All Stars villa, they've noticed that it wasn't long ago when she won the Games with Isaiah ‘Zac’ Campbell. Despite their victory, the pair didn’t stay together after the show ended.

Not long later, Lucinda reconnected with fellow Love Island Games contestant Mert Okatan, who she was coupled up with for a week before he was dumped. The pair enjoyed a brief romance in the outside world, but Lucinda abruptly ended things shortly before entering All Stars.

Lucinda and Mert pictured together.
Lucinda and Mert were coupled up for one week in Love Island Games. . Picture: TikTok

Why did Lucinda split from Mert after Love Island Games?

Not long after they vlogged a romantic few days together in London, the pair unfollowed each other and removed all traces of one another from their socials in December last year.

Lucinda later appeared on 'Ami Charlize’s Private Story' podcast, where she shared more detail about their split.

She said: “Yeah so me and Mert have broken up but that’s really sad as well, the whole thing was just really weird. I was coupled up with Mert for a week and he couldn’t really speak proper English, but there was a connection there.

"We really fancied each other and we really got on but he just physically could not communicate with me, I feel like I need depth and he has depth, but with his communication is was just really hard."

She added: "And I couldn’t speak Dutch so it was just really difficult to speak to each other having a normal conversation, there was a lot of repeating and stuff.”

Lucinda and Isaiah pictured on Love Island Games.
Lucinda and Isaiah recently won Love Island Games together. Picture: PEACOCK

Like her other ex, Zac Nunn (who she came second with on Love Island Australia), Mert has been regularly reviewing the show. On Snapchat, Mert has questioned her recent actions with Sean Stone in the All Stars villa.

In one recent story, Mert called Lucinda "childish" after she went to secret garden with Sean while the other Islanders watched on.

In another story, Mert even asked his followers if they thought Lucinda and Sean's relationship was "real".

Read more about Love Island here:

Listen live to Capital, and catch up on any shows you missed, on Global Player.

Latest Love Island News

Love Island All Stars 2025 couples looking shocked.

Love Island All Stars recoupling updates: Who's coupled up with who on Love Island?

Love Island All Stars start and run times for the third season

What time is Love Island All Stars on tonight? Start and run time for 2026 episodes

Love Island fans have been rooting for Millie and Zac

Love Island fans worried Zac Woodworth has a "game plan" after shocking repost

Ella Thomas ans Lloyd Jones made their relationship public in May 2025

Why did Love Island's Ella Thomas split from footballer Lloyd Jones?

Love Island's Sean and Belle were in a couple

Love Island's Sean slammed by his sister for how he handled Belle and Lucinda situation

Hot On Capital

ZAYN announces new album and explains meaning behind 'KONNAKOL' title

ZAYN announces new album KONNAKOL and explains personal meaning behind its title

MAFS Australia 2026's Danny Hewitt promo image and pictured posing.

MAFS Australia's Danny's age, job, where he's from and more

Is Eloise gay in Bridgerton? Showrunner Jess Brownell addresses theories

Bridgerton boss addresses theories that Eloise will end up with a woman

Chris Nield and Brook Champion married on MAFS Australia 2026.

Are MAFS Australia's Chris and Brook still together?

Mel and Luke on their MAFS wedding day

Are MAFS Australia's Mel and Luke still together?

Gia Fleur's MAFS Australia promo image and pictured posing.

MAFS Australia's Gia's age, job, child, ex-husband and more

December 10 set to perform unreleased music on their debut tour

December 10 reveal they'll perform unreleased music on their first-ever tour

Heated Rivalry creator reveals how many episodes season 2 will have

Heated Rivalry creator reveals how many episodes season 2 will have

BTS announce Netflix documentary and comeback live concert special

BTS announce Netflix documentary and comeback live concert special

Helena Ford's All Stars promo image and pictured in the villa.

Love Island's Helena looked like a "different person" before in resurfaced pictures

Lucinda pictured with her mum and Belle in an argument.

Love Island All Stars' Lucinda's mum claims Belle "violated" her daughter

Lucinda Strafford's All Star promo image and pictured in the villa.

Love Island All Stars' Lucinda brutally called a "weirdo" by former islander

Jesy Nelson has addressed her split from fiancé Zion Foster for the first time

Jesy Nelson breaks silence on Zion Foster split

Meet MAFS Australia's Mel Akbay

MAFS Australia's Mel's age, job and everything we know

Meet MAFS Australia's Luke Fourniotis

MAFS Australia's Luke's age, job and everything we know

Rachel Gilmore and Steven Danyluk got married on MAFS Australia 2026

Are MAFS Australia's Rachel and Steven still together?

MAFS Australia 2026's Chris Nield.

MAFS Australia's Chris' age, job, where he's from and more

Alissa Fay and David Momoh married on MAFS Australia 2026

Are MAFS Australia's Alissa and David still together?

Bridgerton's Yerin Ha helped choose Sophie's changed surname in season 4

Bridgerton season 4's Yerin Ha explains Sophie's important last name change

Belle Hassan's All Stars promo image and pictured on a red carpet with dad Tamer Hassan.

Love Island’s Belle Hassan's famous dad reacts to Sean Stone drama

More Movies & TV News

Belle Hassan is back on Love Island for the third All Stars series

Love Island All Stars' Belle Hassan's age, ex-boyfriend and what series she’s from

Love Island's Belle Hassan was furious with Sean and Lucinda

Love Island All Stars' Belle's family address furious Sean and Lucinda exchange

Zac Woodworth All Stars promo image and a screenshot from hair transplant video.

Love Island's Zac Woodworth shares before and after pictures of hair transplant

MAFS Australia 2026's David Momoh

MAFS Australia's David's age, job, rap career, where he's from and more

Heated Rivalry season 2: Release date, cast, book plot, trailers and news

Heated Rivalry season 2: Release date, cast, book plot, trailers and news

Trending TV Shows

See more Trending TV Shows

Love Island

Married At First Sight

Stranger Things

Squid Game

The Kardashians

Bridgerton