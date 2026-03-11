Exclusive

EXCLUSIVE: Love Island's Millie reveals truth of Lucinda's "baby voice"

Love Island's Millie Court reveals truth of Lucinda's "baby voice". Picture: Capital / ITV

Love Island All Stars' Millie Court told us the truth about Lucinda Strafford's voice after she was accused of putting on a 'baby voice'.

Love Island All Stars' Lucinda Strafford found herself right in the middle of nearly all the controversy on series three, despite that, she found love with her now-boyfriend Sean Stone.

Having joked herself that the 'lights are on and no one's home', Lucinda admitted she wasn't the brightest spark in the villa. However, the likes of Jessy Potts, who knew her before the villa, accused her of actually being much smarter that she was coming across.

And, as she and Sean often referred to each other with cutesy nicknames like 'princess pookie pie', Lucinda's use of 'baby talk' was brought to the forefront of viewers' minds.

Ready to set the record straight on whether or not Lucinda was 'putting on' her voice, her villa bestie Millie Court spoke to Capital.

Lucinda left the show in third place with Sean
Lucinda left the show in third place with Sean. Picture: ITV

In their most explosive confrontation on the series, Jessy had started her chat with Lucinda saying: "Get out of your baby talk mindset, ‘cause I can’t do it."

When we shared the quote with Millie, she recognised that it was Jessy, saying, "she was going on about Lucinda's baby talk quite alot."

Agreeing with Jessy, one Love Island viewer had said on X: "Why do Lucinda and Sean keep doing this cringe baby voice in conversation. It feels so forced and it’s making me feel sick."

Another brutally wrote: "This baby voice Lucinda puts on is so jarring."

Reacting to Love Island’s most unforgettable quotes with Millie Court and Zac Woodworth | Capital

So, we put the question to Millie whether the way Lucinda spoke on the show as true to herself since they knew each other outside of the villa.

Millie clearly said: "That is Lucinda's voice, that is just how she talks and unfortunately if you don't like it, then that's up to you."

"Yeah, I don't think she was putting on a voice at all," she added.

